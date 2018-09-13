© Unknown

two planes can't pulverize three buildings

some of the "hijackers" are actually still alive.

SOME - o

f the names that the Monsters don't want you to call out when you're discussing 9/11:

War criminal.

War criminal.

War criminal.

War criminal.

War criminal.

War criminal

and arguably the architect of the whole September 11th shebang.

Jonathan Azaziah a.k.a. Madd Cold is an MC, poet, activist, writer and journalist from Brooklyn, New York currently residing in Florida. His articles, poems and music predominantly deal with international Zionism and the cruel effect that it has on the world's oppressed people.

that have left tens of millions murdered, maimed and displaced in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Yemen, occupied Palestine, Lebanon, Mali, Nigeria and occupied Kashmir.And it's all because of what happened at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on this day, September 11th, in 2001. -the Goyim, i.e. the 99% majority here on this beautiful little sphere of blue and green called Earth,That's right. Those damn Muslamics. Hating 'Murica for its freedom. Being all towel-headed and terroristy! MoozlemicalsMakes perfect sense. Right? I mean... Seriously? Like... for real, for real?At this stage, 17 years in, with all the evidence from engineers, architects, professors, intelligence whistleblowers, military analysts, heads of state and more,Simple and plain. A total moron. We're talking planetary stupidity here. Because- we call that the STMT... Shlomo's Talmudic Mathematical Theorem.On this point, let's also note thatBoxcutters? A laptop and some cell phones? Run from Afghanistan's caves around 7,000 miles away from NYC? Were you dropped on your head as a kid or did you just get this imbecilic recently?who denied having anything to do with 9/11 in his last actual interview and pointed the finger at the very people we'll be discussing herein.And more. So much more. You get the gist of it.Those of you who know this though and have seen the light - and there are more of you than the mainstream media cares to admit - and who are just looking for that missing piece; that... WHO... Then we're going to call a dradle a dradle, a menorah a menorah and a six-pointed star a six-pointed star and drill it into your head the way that the Sanhedrin drills Christ-hatred into the heads of yeshiva students. You picking up what I'm putting down? Here.- you read that right,- 24 hours after the 9/11 attacks, he said that they were "very good" then said later that, "We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq." Godfather of GWOT with his think tank, the Jonathan Institute, and his book, Terrorism: How the West Can Win. Inaugurated the 100-year war against what he called "militant Islam" and revealed as much in June 2012.- Traveled to the United States andthat does big business with firms that created advanced niche specialty metals and complex metal products for defense industries in the fields of energy, aerospace, infrastructure and chemicals.Barak was on the BBC minutes after American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 hit the WTCaccording to its own website. Affiliated with Shin Bet, Mossad and Aman.(he was numero uno in the Lavon Affair aka Operation Susannah). Pioneered the facility at the illegitimate 'Israeli' regime'son occupied Palestinian land in Al-NaqabSPC Partners is the distributor, and it was Peres who brought the transaction to Barak.with his old students Avraham Bendor and Peter Zvi Malkin, as well as 'Israeli' tycoon and Mossad-connected arms peddler Shaul Eisenberg,From "Kibbutz Degania", built on ethnically cleansed Palestinian village Umm Jouniyeh, where his friend Moshe Dayan, the notorious one-eyed genocidal maniac, also called "home".- where he was chief for years - as well as hisPatriot Act author. Son of Rabbi Gershon Baruch Chertoff, the final rabbinical scholar in a long line from Russia, andOrchestrated the capture of more than 1,100 Muslim citizens, tourists and immigrants,specifically one Special Agent Michael Dick who was digging into 'Israeli'-owned ZIM;that would have linked 'Israel' and the US to the attacks like videotapes, eyewitness accounts, written testimonies and debris from Ground Zero; andbefore sending them back to the Zio-Tumor. Would later found theand lead consulting efforts for a company called. After being detained on the fateful September day and having their bodies as well as their van testing positive for explosives, they shockingly proclaimed that, "We're here to document the event."where the five dancing 'Israelis' worked. He was their overseer andA close confidant of Isser Harel.all of whom were operatives in the fields of military intelligence and explosive ordinanceA large swathe of them worked at Amdocs.(tied to Aman) and well-known member of thefor the aforementioned litigation and old-time partner in Skadden Arps who reports to none other than Bialkin.that worked closely with B'nai B'rith operative Michael Goff at P-Tech and "chosenite" CIA stalwart James Schlesinger's MITREA Talipon of substantial influence with his hands in at least a dozen different start-ups having a global impact,on public offerings, mergers and acquisitions involving high technology companies prior to his venture capitalist endeavors.- Cedar Fund's other co-founder. Also a Talpion connected to a plethora of high-tech start-ups. Prior to partnering up with Amnon Shoham and pouring cash into 'Israeli' intelligence assets like Guardium, he was Managing Director in the High Tech Investment Banking group of Bear Stearns -Cozy, ain't it?- Founder and senior partner of Stage One Ventures, theWas recruited into the Tapliot program at the usurping Zionist entity's Hebrew University.- Founding partner of Veritas Ventures Partners, theNot only a Talpion but a Mossadnik with deep ties to the Interdisciplinary Center of Mossad in "Herzliya" and well-connected in New York City where he is a member of the bar and a frequenter of events held by Skadden Arps and the other high-powered 9/11 (il)legal player, Stroock Stroock Lavan.in exchange for a little over a million shekels-I mean dollars- apiece.His wife, Dede, is the former president of the Jewish Federation in DC and a major bankroller of Jewish causes through Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County in Bethesda, Maryland, dropping monies on everything from 'Israeli' bonds to 'Israeli' charities (ethnic cleansing fronts) to 'Israeli' start-ups (Talpiot).United Jewish Appeal bigwig.His buddies Lewis Eisenberg and Ronald Lauder, prominent Jewish Lobby chieftains themselves,thanks to his other tribalist pal Michael Mukasey, who would help Chertoff save the 'Israeli' spies and later become the Bush regime's Attorney General, solidifying in court that everything was "kosher".Head honcho ofCo-author of Rebuilding America's Defenses,- where, for the record, every policy wonk involved in the barbaric wars launched in the name of 9/11 gathered and became signatories to Zakheim's ravings.which was considered to be a test run for the "real thing" 8 years alter.Know what all these people have in common? And I do mean ALL of them. Figure it out yet? Yeah.They don't go to the masjid to do Salat.They go to the synagogue - Synagogue of Satan, that is. They all have ties to 'Israel', either as dual-citizens, committed Zionist fundraisers or both.These are the criminals who brought down the World Trade Center and blew up the Pentagon. These are the terrorists. These are the conspirators. These are the designers. These are the murderers of 2,996 Americans on Septembers 11th, 2001.Got it? One more time:But Jews, Global Zionism and the artificial Halakhic-Talmudic regime butchering, occupying, colonizing and putrefying Palestine. We cannot stop the cycle of unrelenting imperialism until we speak with certainty why the wheels are spinning in the first place.17 years on, it's beyond overdue that everyone says it. 9/11 is Jewry's crime. Not the Ummah's. Not Islam's. And anyone who thinks or says otherwise is an idiot.