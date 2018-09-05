In yesterday's Florida election, an African-American attorney named Thomas Joseph Brown, who lives in Tallahassee, had his vote stolen. When he showed up to his polling station in Leon County, he was told he'd been purged from the rolls. When he took the matter up with the Election Supervisors they said it was because his name "matched" that of a felon called Thomas Jerald Brown, who lived 200 miles away in Daytona. Seems the fact that the middle names, addresses, and other identifying information didn't match wasn't an impediment for the state when it came to stripping a citizen of his or her right to vote. Fortunately, as an attorney, Thomas Joseph Brown knew exactly how to steal his vote back, but most people in his position would've had their vote irrevocably snatched by the state.
Below a full account of events as written by Thomas Joseph Brown, Esq.:
I am a licensed Florida and Texas attorney who was wrongfully removed from the voters list and not allowed to vote. I was removed because of the felon list and documents (see criminal judgment of conviction of another attached) provided by the State of Florida to the Leon County Supervisors of Elections. This was both embarrassing and upsetting to be denied my fundamental right to vote as a U.S. citizen and Florida resident - a right that I cherish and exercise faithfully considering how my ancestors and others fought for African Americans such as I to vote. Upon presenting my valid Florida Driver's License with my full name "Thomas Joseph Brown" at my voting precinct, I was told that I had been purged from the voters list and could not vote.
After traveling to the Leon Country Supervisor of Elections Office and speaking to the Supervisor and staff, I was provided a copy of a criminal Judgment from 2005 for a "Thomas Jerald Brown" whose address was in Daytona Florida which is more that 200 miles from Tallahassee, Florida as support for purging me from the voters list. Again my improper removal from the voting list without notice to me, a registered Leon County voter since 1990, is a clear example as to why I and others are against Florida's unfettered use of the Felon list to purge voters, including lawfully registered voters such as I, from the voting list.
Although my rights were re-established due to my actions, I am deeply concerned for other citizens who are not lawyers and may not have known how or had time to re-establish their voting rights to be able to cast a regular ballot before the polls close at 7:00 p.p.. It was embarrassing to be purged as a convicted felon, unable to vote, especially when a colleague noticed that I was not allowed to vote and asked if he needed to vouch for me.
