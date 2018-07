Candace Owens predicted a future shift in the Democratic Party as black voters make a "major exit" leading up to the 2020 election.The Turning Point USA communications director believes that that black men and women will become the "most relevant vote" in the nation by 2020, not the white middle-class women others have focused on.Owens said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.With more African-Americans hearing "different ideas" through digital and social media,"I actually think digital media has allowed for this," she explained. "for so long we were sort of trapped and we saw the version of society that CNN projected towards us, what was being played in our households.Owens condemned Rep. Maxine Waters for her recent call for her supporters to confront Trump administration officials in public, saying the California Democrat deserved the backlash.She slammed Waters for "inspiring hatred" against the president and his supporters as she reacted to a letter in which nearly 200 black women leaders and allies blasted Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer for their "failure to protect" Waters against attacks from the Trump administration and others.Owens later doubled down on her prediction:The conservative activist's comments spurred a lot of debate on Twitter:She might be on to something big.