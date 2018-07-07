Candace Owens
Candace Owens predicted a future shift in the Democratic Party as black voters make a "major exit" leading up to the 2020 election.

The Turning Point USA communications director believes that that black men and women will become the "most relevant vote" in the nation by 2020, not the white middle-class women others have focused on.

"There is going to be a major black exit from the Democrat Party and they are going to actually have to actually compete for their votes in 2020," Owens said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

With more African-Americans hearing "different ideas" through digital and social media, Owens pointed back to the 2016 election campaign and noted that President Trump was right when he told black voters they had "nothing to lose" in supporting him over Hillary Clinton.


"I actually think digital media has allowed for this," she explained. "for so long we were sort of trapped and we saw the version of society that CNN projected towards us, what was being played in our households. Now we have social media, now they're hearing voices and different ideas and people that are combating the wrong facts that are coming out of their TV screen."

Owens condemned Rep. Maxine Waters for her recent call for her supporters to confront Trump administration officials in public, saying the California Democrat deserved the backlash.

She slammed Waters for "inspiring hatred" against the president and his supporters as she reacted to a letter in which nearly 200 black women leaders and allies blasted Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer for their "failure to protect" Waters against attacks from the Trump administration and others.

"The left created the black card and now they have to see what happens when you do something like this, when you say that a black woman cannot be criticized whatsoever despite what she does," Owens said.

Owens later doubled down on her prediction:


Many 'woke' Americans, including a growing number of African Americans if Twitter trends are accurate, are joining what's being called the #WalkAway movement to leave the Democrat Party.


She might be on to something big.