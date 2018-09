© Denton County Sheriff's Office/FOX 4



A man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing a truck into the side of the FOX4 building in downtown Dallas.



The man, after repeatedly crashing his vehicle into a side of the building with floor to ceiling windows, got out of his vehicle and began ranting.



FOX4 photojournalists were able to film him placing numerous boxes next to a sidedoor filled with stacks of paper. The papers were also strewn across the sidewalk and street adjacent to the building.



The man ranted about "high treason" and also mentioned a sheriff's department.

A man rammed his truck into the studios of Dallas Fox affiliate KDFW earlier this morning, just two days after Meet the Press host Chuck Todd published an article calling on his media colleagues to "start fighting back" against Fox News.KDFW reports on the incident targeting their offices:The Dallas police bomb squad was dispatched to investigate a bag the man had left at the scene.KDFW reports that all personnel were inside the building at the time, and no one from the station was injured.According to Todd, Fox News is the face of a 50-year vilification campaign targeting corporate media.Of course, his corporate media colleagues all dutifully jumped on the anti-Fox News bandwagon in support of Todd's call.Now that someone has responded to their collective call to "start fighting back" against Fox News, it remains to be seen if the establishment corporate media will tone down their open incitement targeting Fox News and supporters of President Trump.With so much ongoing discussion by these same media figures about widespread public hatred of the corporate news media, it is truly remarkable that they have so quickly adopted the very hateful rhetoric they claim to condemn.