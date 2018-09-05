KDFW reports on the incident targeting their offices:
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing a truck into the side of the FOX4 building in downtown Dallas.The Dallas police bomb squad was dispatched to investigate a bag the man had left at the scene.
The man, after repeatedly crashing his vehicle into a side of the building with floor to ceiling windows, got out of his vehicle and began ranting.
FOX4 photojournalists were able to film him placing numerous boxes next to a sidedoor filled with stacks of paper. The papers were also strewn across the sidewalk and street adjacent to the building.
The man ranted about "high treason" and also mentioned a sheriff's department.
KDFW reports that all personnel were inside the building at the time, and no one from the station was injured.
This car ramming attack comes just after NBC host Chuck Todd published an articleon Monday at The Atlantic calling for others to "start fighting back" against Fox News.
According to Todd, Fox News is the face of a 50-year vilification campaign targeting corporate media.
Of course, his corporate media colleagues all dutifully jumped on the anti-Fox News bandwagon in support of Todd's call.
Now that someone has responded to their collective call to "start fighting back" against Fox News, it remains to be seen if the establishment corporate media will tone down their open incitement targeting Fox News and supporters of President Trump.
With so much ongoing discussion by these same media figures about widespread public hatred of the corporate news media, it is truly remarkable that they have so quickly adopted the very hateful rhetoric they claim to condemn.
Comment: Fox News provides a bit more of the story. The man, it appears, was mentally unstable. While pundits like Chuck Todd contribute to the social hysteria sweeping across the United States and the Western world, it's more likely that there is a larger influence at play that effects both the mentally and character disturbed. And no, we're not talking about HAARP. Something much bigger is going on.