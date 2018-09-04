The Hunt for Red October

Bridge of Spies

Thirteen Days

Rocky IV

Crimson Tide

The Day After

Red Dawn (1984)

WarGames

Rambo

Threads

Dr Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Sobornost (Russian: Собо́рность, IPA: [sɐˈbornəstʲ] "Spiritual community of many jointly living people")[1] is a term coined by the early Slavophiles, Ivan Kireyevsky and Aleksey Khomyakov, to underline the need for co-operation between people, at the expense of individualism, on the basis that the opposing groups focus on what is common between them.

Russian people do not obsess about America at all now, nor did they while Russia was part of the Soviet Union.Americans are immersed in a culture that is steeped with war dramas. If there is not a real war to depict, it is common to create a drama from a "what if?" style of fantasy. In that regard, American cinema is well-supplied with movies about Russia, the Soviet Union, the Cold War and possible alternate histories.Do these titles look familiar?A similar sense exists in the American literary scene, with books like Red Storm Rising, 1984, Animal Farm, Brave New World, Cardinal of the Kremlin, Invader, Alas Babylon, On the Beach, Lord of the Flies, and many, many others. All of these books, some of them not American, but still Western, infuse the Western culture with one main basic idea:Taken in this context, Russiagate and its associated controversies and sanctions are not anything new for the United States, because Russia has "never been trustworthy" and so this is "how we deal with these untrustworthy people."The news rhetoric has been almost 100% unanimous on this point, and American political figures appear to be either lost in the belief that this is true, or afraid to give any rebuttal or correction to it. All except Senator Rand Paul and President Donald Trump at this point.But what about in Russia? Do the Russian people feel the same way about the Americans? Was there such a framework for literature and cinema in the Russian culture both in the Soviet times and since? This is a point whose answer is somewhat elusive to many Westerners, because one of the primary characteristics of Russian life is that the people read and speak Russian. Russian is a language that is difficult to "fit in" to anything commonly understood among Westerners. The letters are different, and the language often sounds to Americans like the Russian is speaking backwards. We can identify the language by its sound but, aside from words like "Da" and "Nyet" (Да, нет), most Americans have no idea what is going on when a Russian speaks.However, some experience in Russia and discussions and pseudo-interviews on this topic reveal some surprising facts:This can be examined in two significant ways, though there are certainly other points of view.This is a point of view that is popularly held in the West, and was especially expressed during the height of the Cold War during the 1970's.Another point of view is to note that the Soviet Union after the 1950's was in a modification stage anyway. The glory of the Revolution was old and faded away, and most people were concerned with living daily lives.The causes for the differences between Russian and American viewpoints are debatable without end. But the result is very interesting as it bears on current times.They do not have any desire to invade other nations, though they support their military actions, andThe Russian social mindset is collective. Not just "collective" like in "collective farms" under Communism, but rather a principle known as:The character in people that sobornost develops is that Russian people pretty much love Russia.It is not very common to think of one's own life as completely independent of the needs of others for Russians. This certainly developed through 1,000 years of Orthodox Christianity, which embraces the same view.This is a topic worthy of further exploration in the future.The Russian people's reaction to the actions of the West, particularly the United States and England in recent years, has been a mixture of frustration and sadness. But it is also infused with faith, especially among the Orthodox Christians of the country. They know that when the Church is despised, the nation fails. They know this from experience, and they also know that as long as Russia remains true to the Church and its Lord, nothing will defeat it.More to come...