© Daniel Jadd



An incredible natural phenomenon has been spotted taking place off the Whitstable and Herne Bay coast.At least two sightings of waterspouts - rotating columns of water created when a whirlwind forms over the sea - have been reported this morning.Just before 9am, fisherman Daniel Jadd was out on commercial fishing boat The Holladays when he witnessed the formations."We were out fishing from Whitstable harbour, about three miles from the Maunsell Forts when it happened," said Daniel, 36, from Whitstable."I've not seen anything like it before. It's the weirdest thing because my boss, just moments before, was saying how he sees weird things out at sea."He was saying how he's only seen two waterspouts before, then he pointed and was like 'there's one'."It was amazing to watch. At one point there were about four or five trying to form, but the one I photographed was the most prominent."I hope to see another one. But, so it seems it's quite rare."I feel quite privileged."At 9.30am, Amber Angell was on the Herne Bay seafront when she filmed the rare formations take place, seen in the video above.She said: "It's apparently one of the biggest seen in the estuary."The turbine gives a good idea of scale and how high the water is being pulled up."