The large dust storm blanketing parts of south-east Queensland on Saturday morning is an event not seen in several years, the Bureau of Meteorology says.Forecaster Adam Woods said the dust moved in to the area late Friday on a trough, and should clear by Saturday evening.He said it was a rare occurrence."It's quite extensive and I believe it's the first dust storm we've had in Brisbane for a number of years," Mr Wood said."It's caused by a vigorous trough that pushed through the south of the country, and that trough is now offshore but we are left with some dust in its wake."It's probably more typical to see these dust storm events when the conditions are very dry and there's less plant material to bind that soil together, so it is an indicator of how dry it's been out west."The dust has brought visibility at Brisbane Airport to 7 kilometres, down from 30 kilometres of visibility.Mr Woods said the dust would probably start to settle throughout Saturday as the winds drop off."It's probably an event we see every several years."A Queensland Health spokeswoman said people with respiratory issues such as asthma should stay indoors with windows and doors closed, and avoid vigorous exercise."If you are experiencing any adverse reactions to the dust, such as shortness of breath, prolonged coughing or wheezing, seek medical advice," the spokeswoman said.