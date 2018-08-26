couple ingoring each other
A new study carried out by Brown University found that couples who occasionally glance up from their phones or tablets in order to acknowledge each other's presence have the happiest relationships.

"While many partners are too absorbed in whatever they're reading on their iPhone to look up once in a while as though they're aware that someone else is in the room with them, it appears those brief glances are what makes a relationship really tick," said one research intern. "It's important to create those moments of connection."

Researchers found that couples who put The Office on in the background and then settle in to browse the internet on their personal electronic devices can have a happy, fulfilled relationship, so long as they carve out a few seconds to look up and make some eye contact before resuming their internet surfing time.

Experts also recommend asking your spouse "What's so funny?" when they force air out their nose slightly more forcefully than usual, as they're probably looking at a funny meme the two of you can share together.