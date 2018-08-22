© Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call; Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images



Donald Trump accused his former attorney Michael Cohen of "making up stories to get a deal," after the lawyerIn a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump blasted Cohen and praised his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was found guilty on eight out of 18 counts of tax and bank fraud on Tuesday."I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family," Trump tweeted. "'Justice' took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to 'break' - make up stories in order to get a 'deal.' Such respect for a brave man!"Cohen, who once said that he would take a bullet for the President,on Tuesday.The payments were madeOne payment in question referred to the now-infamous 'hush money' settlement given to porn star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, who had threatened to make public her alleged affair with Trump from 2006.In his morning tweetstorm, Trump sarcastically suggested that "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!"Despite this, Cohen came forward on Tuesday with the revelation that he may have information that would "be of interest" to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing and still fruitless investigation.Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis made the revelation in several television interviews on Wednesday, but provided no specific details. Davis did, however, announce a crowdfunding campaign to pay Cohen's legal fees, and help him to "continue his commitment to tell the truth." It has already raised almost $30,000 of its $500,000 goal.Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, downplayed the significance of Cohen's deal with prosecutors, and maintained Trump's innocence.he said in a statement.Cohen's sentencing is due to take place on December 12. He faces a substantial monetary fine and could face over five years in prison.