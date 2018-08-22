According to the scientists, these ghost cities that appear floating among the dense fog are mirages, or a naturally occurring optical phenomenon in which light rays bend to produce a displaced image of distant objects or the sky.
In contrast to a hallucination, a mirage is a real optical phenomenon that can be captured on camera, since light rays are actually refracted to form the false image at the observer's location. What the image appears to represent, however, is determined by the interpretive faculties of the human mind.
A "city in the clouds" appeared in Froshan, China in 2015.
There are however other hypotheses trying to explain these strange ghost towns, namely:
- Holograms from Project Blue Beam, a theory that claims that NASA is attempting to implement a New Age religion with the Antichrist at its head and start a New World Order, via a technologically-simulated Second Coming.
- Parallel universes
- Portals to another dimension opening above the Earth
- Mysterious experiments in an attempt to find or even create miniature black holes at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland.
- Some others say these are fake computer created images (CGI)
Some have reported three suns, the so-called "eye of God", balls of fire, and now, something so surprising that it can only be described as "a glimpse of the celestial kingdom":
Keep your eyes to the sky, you could witness something totally crazy, abnormal and completely baffling... A sign or a glimpse of an incoming event.