"Deceived by the made up story of Magnitsky uncovering a crime and having been killed for it, were the U.S. congress, and the President, the Parliament of Canada, the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, OSCE, numerous NGOs, the media, and many ordinary citizens including myself."

because Browder only came up with the idea of declaring him a whistleblower hero after his death

450 complaints and Browder's inaction

He did not go to the well-known human rights organisations such as Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch and he did not contact the Russian NGOs with a reputation in the West such as "Memorial" or the Moscow Helsinki Group.

What Magnitsky describes

are numerous violations of rules and rights, negligence and other adverse experiences of imprisonment in Russia, but not torture.

Interrogation records dated 5 June and 7 October 2008

But where are the documents detailing Magnitsky's investigations and conclusions? Where is his criminal complaint with all the details and evidence of how and what exactly he uncovered?

"Anyone who claims that Sergei Magnitsky did not uncover the crime before he was arrested is simply trying to whitewash the role of the Russian government."

Investigative report of the Parliamentary Assembly

Andreas Gross: The documents we've got ... these kind of documents all come from Browder's sources. We always had to use the translations of the Browder's office because I don't read, understand Russian myself. (quote from the film)

Andreas Gross: The point is that he is a right-wing German, very tough and he has no mercy for any Russian. He has a very clear... But you have to ask him about such details but perhaps... I'm not sure if he knows them. I think the team of Browder in London would be the most qualified to talk about these two documents. (A quotation from the rushes of the interview)

What he does not mention is the tax theft amounting to $230 million.

Magnitsky does not accuse police officers Karpov and Kuznetsov

Andreas Gross: It's a story of an American who made money, did good business in wild times, who knew how to profit from the loopholes... well, bad laws. He didn't do business and got rich because he was stealing... ( quote from the film)

"It... suffers from a lack of trustworthiness, having read it. (...) There doesn't appear to have ever been an actual hearing conducted following the dissemination of Gross's report or any drafts of his report." (...)



"There's no evidence that an actual hearing with the appropriate procedural safeguards was actually conducted.



Finally, the inception of this report appears to have been predicated on a series of events that bring into question certain motivational problems. The Gross report cites "earlier work" of the assembly regarding Magnitsky's death. One of the events that may have colored the investigation from the outset is William Browder's interference with the assembly's work.



In June 2011, it appears that Browder "made an intervention at a parliamentary seminar" at a meeting of the committee that ultimately authorized Gross's involvement in conducting his investigation.



Further, the Gross report is replete with statements from witnesses that are sympathetic to Magnitsky and Browder, among others. There's several individuals who were paid and directed by Hermitage to investigate Magnitsky-related events who were interviewed by Gross.



While Gross cites certain conversations he had with Russian officials and the documents he received from them, those references are eclipsed by the statements and opinions by Browder, Hermitage, and other self-interested parties." (...)



"In other words, the Gross report is some piece of work and I mean that in hyperbole."