relies on Russian rocket engines for their Atlas launchers

The Trump administration wants to establish the Space Force as the sixth branch of the US military by 2020, Vice President Mike Pence said, warning about 'threats' from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran."The time has come to establish the United States Space Force," Pence said at the Pentagon on Thursday, invoking the specter of foreign threats to the US satellite infrastructure. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are pursuing weapons to "jam, blind and disable our navigation and communication satellites via electronic attacks from the ground," he said. "Both China and Russia have been conducting highly sophisticated on-orbit activities that could enable them to maneuver their satellites into close proximity of ours, posing unprecedented new dangers to our space systems," Pence said. According to the vice-president, Russia is developing airborne lasers "to disrupt our space-based systems" while China has the capability to destroy satellites with missiles. President Donald Trump issued a directive in June to begin preparations for creating the Space Force as a separate branch of the US military, along with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. Defense Secretary James Mattis recently called Pence the "point man" on setting up the Space Force, and suggested establishing a separate space combatant command first. Rather than building up a Space Force from scratch, the Pentagon will take individuals and units working on space programs in the Air Force and other branches, with the objective of having the "United States Department of the Space Force" by 2020. Trump is obviously a fan of the new branch, tweeting "Space Force all the way!" as Pence spoke. The president's critics in the #Resistance absolutely hate the idea, however, arguing that the budget could be better spent on healthcare, rebuilding Puerto Rico, clean water in Flint, immigrant children, fighting fires and "Russian cyber attacks," or much anything else. Even if everything goes smoothly on the political and military fronts, there are still legal and technical obstacles to the Trump-Pence vision of a US Space Force. Namely, the Outer Space Treaty, to which the US has been party since 1967, bans states from testing any weapons in outer space, or establishing military bases on the Moon and other celestial bodies. It also prohibits deployment of any weapons of mass destruction in Earth's orbit. The civilian space agency, NASA, discontinued the Space Shuttle program in 2011. The United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, relies on Russian rocket engines for their Atlas launchers. SpaceX, which has successfully launched Dragon cargo capsules on board their semi-reusable Falcon 9 rockets, has yet to start testing a manned version.