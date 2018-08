© Abu Mustafa/Reuters



But how could the Palestinian leadership accept a demilitarised half state on half of the West Bank and an isolated Gaza Strip, one that lacks contiguity and sovereignty - a state that looks more like Swiss cheese than it does the Swiss federation? And how can they forgo a fair solution for the millions of refugees?

The "deal of the century" that President Trump has promised will resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict may be easily dismissed in terms of its substance, considering the extremist views of its authors, but it will have to be dealt with eventually - one way or another.For the past 18 months, the president's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with his cohorts, Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Middle East Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt, have been preparing the grounds for a great bargain between Israel and "moderate" Arab regimes, notably Egypt and Saudi Arabia - one that wouldJudging by their smirks and statements,and are now waiting for the right time to unleash a diplomatic blitzkrieg.But how could such a trio of staunch supporters of Israeli settlement expansion come up with a deal that merits the moniker "deal of the century?" One that is comprehensive and acceptable to both Israel and the Arabs, who insist on a two states solution that includes East Jerusalem The Palestinians should prepare for the day thewhile simultaneously recognising Israel's sovereignty over settlement blocks and accepting its security red lines.even if it lacks full control over its borders, skies, ports and immigration. And Washington could also send an ambassador there, encourage Israeli and Arab governments to exchange ambassadors and sponsor joint projects with the two states.but leave it to the parties to draw the lines between East and West Jerusalem. Mind you, Israel has redrawn and expanded the borders of metropolitan Jerusalem several times since the occupation five decades ago, andNeither the US nor Israel will object to the Palestinians using grand names and titles that connote authority and prestige as long as these don't translate into reality on the ground. For all they care, the Palestinians may name their new entity "the Republic of Great Palestine"Those with strong memories will recall how the US and Israel had accepted PLO chairman Yasser Arafat calling himself the Palestinian "rais" or "president" as long his jurisdiction never extended beyond the Palestinian authority.It accounts for both Arab and Israeli demands of statehood and security. And it counts on Arab and Western nations to sweeten the deal for the Palestinians with billions of dollars when the time comes.And that time is approaching, albeit with a twist.which explains why the Trump administration has launched an all-outthat cares for the survival and education of 4-5 million refugees and their descendants new legislation that legitimizes Jewish supremacy in the land of Israel, i.e. all over historical Palestine, as foreign aid shrinks, political divisions deepen, and the Arab world implodes in conflict, the Palestinians find themselves with fewer remedies every day. In this environment,no matter how bitter.Indeed, the entire logic behind this new diplomatic drive is based on the tried but failed idea thatIt is no coincidence then that Kushner and Company are bypassing the Palestinian Authority and starting with the terribly impoverished Gaza Strip . In their recent Washington Post article if the financially bankrupt, politically deadlocked Hamas Enter Egyptian mediation for a separate deal between Hamas and Israel, promising aid and prosperity,All of which forces the question: what are the Palestinians to do?as it was President Abbas who severed all dialogue with the Trump administration after the latter's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as the PLO has done in recent years. American diplomats have already warned President Abbas to either step up or step aside. And to add insult to injury, de facto Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman has also warned the Palestinians toDespite recent reassurances from his father King Salman, the Saudi leader, just like his Emirati and Egyptian counterparts, is likely to continue to coordinate with Israel, even if that means leaving the Palestinians behind.So, the Palestinian leaders would need to decide when the time comes:albeit within a new tighter framework,as they did in favour of the Oslo accords a quarter of a century ago, thatand that there's no choice but to take-and-build, engage and try to extract as many compromises as possible.and that the biased Trump administration cannot be trusted as a sponsor of any deal.But as the debate on the merits and mockeries of Trump's "deal of the century" continues, the Palestinians must first and foremost unite and remain steadfast until the political shock waves of what appears to be a shockingly bad deal withers. Fingers crossed, Trump and Company could be gone in two years.For decades the Palestinians were seen as the torchbearers in the fight against colonialism throughout the world. Today, their struggle for freedom and justice symbolises the struggle against US-supported tyranny throughout the Middle East It is their historical calling. How will they answer?is the senior political analyst at Al Jazeera.