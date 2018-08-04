© Getty Images



"This is the continuation of the high-level conversation that took place between Trump and Vladimir Putin in that sense ... This was made possible by the efforts, first of all, by the grouping of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation in Syria and, of course, together with the Syrian Arab Army. This was made possible by professional and competent actions as well as an understanding of the emerging situation. And, of course, the liberation of these territories made it possible subsequently to propose that UN peacekeeping forces carry out actions appropriate."

with the help of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian armywhich took place previously in Helsinki, said Yury Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the Duma Defense Committee, (lower house of the Russian parliament).Earlier, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi, the Russian Aerospace Forces Chief of Staff, said Damascus, with support from the Russian Aerospace Force, had control over the territories of As-Suwayda, Daraa and Quneitra provinces. In addition, on Thursday,Shvytkin said;He also noted thatTherefore, Russia always calls on all countries, including the US and the entire coalition, to participate in peacekeeping operations.The first large-scale negotiations between Trump and Putin took place on July 16 in Helsinki.According to Putin, a large number of Syrian refugees are now concentrated in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. According to him, if refugees receive help to return home, the migratory pressure on the countries of the European Union will decrease significantly.is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.