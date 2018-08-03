© Reuters



"The current sanctions regime has failed to deter Russia from meddling in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement introducing the bill.



"Our goal is to change the status quo and impose crushing sanctions and other measures against [President Vladimir] Putin's Russia until he ceases and desists meddling in the U.S. electoral process, halts cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, removes Russia from Ukraine, and ceases efforts to create chaos in Syria," Graham said.

"Just as Vladimir Putin has made clear his intention to challenge American power, influence, and security interests at home and abroad, the United States must make it abundantly clear that we will defend our nation and not waver in our rejection of his effort to erode Western democracy as a strategic imperative for Russia's future," Graham and Democrat Robert Menendez said in a joint statement on July 24 as they disclosed initial plans for the legislation.

"The sanctions and other measures contained in this bill are the most hard-hitting ever imposed -- and a direct result of Putin's continued desire to undermine American democracy," Graham said.

"continues to pose a growing threat to our country and allies" and criticized the White House for lack of action. "While Congress overwhelmingly passed a strong set of countermeasures last year, unfortunately, the administration has not fully complied with that legislation," he added. He said the legislation is aimed at "tightening the screws on the Kremlin and will bring to bear the full condemnation of the United States Congress so that Putin finally understands that the U.S. will not tolerate his behavior any longer."

An influential bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a package of measures designed to protect "American security from Kremlin aggression," including new financial sanctions and a "strong statement of support" for NATO.According to a statement issued by the senators, new sanctions would targetThe bill would also requirewho many say has amassed great amounts of wealth as the Russia leader.U.S. President Donald Trump has faced widespread criticism over his handling of a summit last month with Putin, with critics charging he did not challenge the Russian leader over alleged election meddling and other global issues.despite criticism that he has been too quick to go along with Kremlin policies. Trump has denied the allegations and said he has been tougher on Russia than any previous president.Along with Graham and Menendez, Democrats Ben Cardin and Jeanne Shaheen and Republicans Cory Gardner and John McCain introduced the legislation on August 2.Called the, it includes "comprehensive legislation that willThe senator said he agreed with recent comments byMenendez said PutinThe legislation also declares a "strong statement of support for NATO" that would includeMany U.S. political and military leaders, along with foreign allies, have criticized Trump's tough stance toward NATO allies and have expressed fears he might move to pull the country out of the alliance.The bill would also increase U.S. defenses against illegal cyber activities and secure U.S. voting systemsin the 2016 U.S. presidential electionit will meddle in the upcoming November midterm vote.However, the Senate has passed similar tough measures against Russia with overwhelming support.The White House did not immediately comment specifically on the proposed legislation.But hours later, the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, told a briefing at the White House thatand that the intelligence community remains concerned about U.S. election security.Coats told the joint briefing with other intelligence agency leaders, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and national security adviser John Bolton.Coats said he would support any type of measure, including sanctions, to send a message to Russia to get them to change their behavior.is a senior correspondent for RFE/RL based in Washington.