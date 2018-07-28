Society's Child
Brawl on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Watch what happens if you openly support Trump in Liberal Amerika
The Gateway Pundit
Fri, 27 Jul 2018 15:33 UTC
The YouTuber, Elijah Schaffer, had teamed up with musician Joy Villa for the social experiment. Though he is a Trump supporter, he describes his YouTube channel as being centrist.
To see what it is like to openly support our president, the duo went to the recently-vandalized Hollywood star and offered tourists a free photograph with a Trump cut out on Thursday evening.
During the experiment, a man approached the crew and began demeaning them for being white - while calling Villa, who is mixed race, "n-gga." As the situation escalated, the man began to rile up the crowd that had formed to chant "f-ck Trump."
Schaffer told The Gateway Pundit that the man left and came back with more men, one of whom had a large knife.
"They attacked my guard Tony Hoffman and started hitting my camera crew and myself," Schaffer explained. It didn't end there. The violent group also stole the YouTuber's $3,000 camera.
Following the assault, the crowd once again began chanting "f-ck Donald Trump" as members of Schaffer's crew were bleeding on the sidewalk.
"We were doing a social experiment to see how one would be treated as an open Trump supporter," Schaffer told The Gateway Pundit. "It turns out that it's not very safe to be one."
The police were able to locate the group's vehicle and arrest the attacker. Schaffer claims to have found the man and his mother on social media and his team has offered to drop the charges if the attacker will agree to appear on a talk show discussing the incident.
"Your son and his friend assaulted my crew and are facing serious charges from the LAPD, including armed assault and armed robbery because they stole my $3,000 camera. They are also facing potential hate crime charges for calling my crew the N word and pointing out my security was white before assaulting him. We have serious lawyers in place and willing to push the full extent of the law. However, as his mother I know that you don't want your boy to get slammed with 15 years in prison for one stupid night. We are willing to drop the charges which are already filed if he agrees to come on our talk show and discuss what happened. Please let me know if he is interested," Schaffer wrote in a message to the man's mother.
Reader Comments
I think your lack of English skills are what's lame.
What is amazing to me is how very, very many of those most radical of 'leftists' couldn't define any basic political science concepts and are thoroughly unaware of how much mere peer pressure (controlled from the top via the thoroughly power mad fascistic PTB/MSM which also, as appropriate leans left and claims 'socialism' which morphs to communism.*
But I'm not telling you anything you don't already know.
Good phrasing, etc!
R.C.
*E.g., They should realize that, in their lifetimes, that a 'government' which bails out certain banks 'too big to fail' is the equivalent of fascism, the 'right' side of that downward slope; whilst on the left (e.g., classic socialism, where the government controls the 'major assets and sources of wealth') but how in either/both, one finds:
- destruction of the middle class
- destruction of meritocracy; and whoever screams the loudest gets the (relatively miniscule) 'most.'
- destruction of individual freedom;
- fear of, rather than cooperation with, one's neighbors, which of course helps both Divide and Conquer (which I think I'll start appropriately calling "D&C", as it is, in a way.) and increase excuses for government to grow at the expense of individual freedom; and, finally,
- they do not realize that once a society morphs to the bottom of that circle, be it gotten there via the rightist/fascistic (PTB controls corps which control gov.); OR, via the 'Left' side, socialism towards 'communism' (PTB controls government which controls those things) via the tyranny of the proletariat, that, no matter by which route one's government got one's country there, you will live in a place of ulitmate despotism, where:
"All that is not forbidden...is mandatory.'
R.C.