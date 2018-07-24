Case in point: An opinion piece on the Fox News website, by Dan Gainor makes note of the absolute media carnage (not too strong a word in this case) concerning the reaction of the political establishment and almost ALL media outlets (including Fox) to President Trump's conciliatory tone struck with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Summit, one week ago today.
We have excerpted from his piece, adding emphasis:
A raging epidemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome broke out among reporters covering the summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, as journalists gave the American president hellish reviews for his performance in Helsinki at a joint news conference.The list of network reactions in Mr. Gainor's article is very long and deserves a careful read. But all of those reactions and more led to this point:
No reporters knew what actually transpired in the main event of the day - the private meeting between the two presidents. So journalists put themselves in the position of critics, grading President Trump's news conference performance...
...USA Today reported in a front-page story: "Every nation has an infamous traitor. ... And now, after a news conference Monday in Finland, the term is being used in relations to the 45th president of the United States. Donald Trump, master of the political insult, finds himself on the receiving end."
The New York Daily News screamed "OPEN TREASON" on its cover page with a cartoon showing Trump holding Putin's hand and holding a gun in his other hand and shooting Uncle Sam in the head. Really.
CNN host Fareed Zakaria wasn't satisfied with "treason" as a descriptor. "I feel like treasonous is too weak a word, because the whole thing has taken on an air of such unreality," he said.
Zakaria had lots of company: CNN analyst Max Boot, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, and, of course, former CIA Director John Brennan, who now works for NBC and MSNBC.
CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said "the spirit of what Trump did is clearly treasonous," and declared that the president "came off as being a puppet of Putin."
The hellish outrage over the Helsinki news conference had its desired effect ... for now. Newsweek posted a story on an opinion poll that declared: "According to a new Ipsos poll, 49 percent of Americans said Trump was "treasonous" during the summit and ensuing press conference, with only 27 percent disagreeing."In other words the viewing, listening and reading public did absorb this very unified tirade. One of the most unusual aspects of this which we have reported on here, is that the media's unity included many conservative elements. In all but a few cases, most notably that of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, even very respected conservative voices still bought into "Russian meddling" as though this were some sort of issue. It really isn't, because as even some of these hosts acknowledged, "everyone does it."
But as to why this is happening, the explanation really has to do with the establishment reaction to a speech that President Putin himself gave several years ago about the situation in the West. It is this speech that spurred most of the sanctions and actions taken against Russia. It is NOT the "invasion" of Crimea or the 25 invasions of Ukraine that were reported during the years 2014-2016. It is the alignment that the Russian President noted in the West, and Russia's refusal to follow that same path.
Blackpilled offered this video clip and a translation of the speech in English. We offer that clip and the relevant part of the speech's transcript here.
It is of tantamount importance to understand that this is the main factor in all the opposition against President Trump, because his presence threw a major monkey wrench into "the plan."
Two things of note: 1. The narrator of the video here offers a translation that is slightly different than the one offered on the Kremlin's own website. The link to the relevant page is included here.
2. The narrator of "BlackPilled is incorrect in attributing this speech as being given "shortly after Trump was elected." The actual speech was given at the Valdai conference in 2013. If we consider this, and the timeline of events following - such as the Sochi Olympics and the concurrent list of "scandal after scandal" concerning Russia, then the pieces fall into place:
From the site Kremlin.ru, emphasis added:
Another serious challenge to Russia's identity is linked to events taking place in the world. Here there are both foreign policy and moral aspects. We can see how many of the Euro-Atlantic countries are actually rejecting their roots, including the Christian values that constitute the basis of Western civilisation. They are denying moral principles and all traditional identities: national, cultural, religious and even sexual. They are implementing policies that equate large families with same-sex partnerships, belief in God with the belief in Satan.
The excesses of political correctness have reached the point where people are seriously talking about registering political parties whose aim is to promote paedophilia. People in many European countries are embarrassed or afraid to talk about their religious affiliations. Holidays are abolished or even called something different; their essence is hidden away, as is their moral foundation. And people are aggressively trying to export this model all over the world. I am convinced that this opens a direct path to degradation and primitivism, resulting in a profound demographic and moral crisis.
What else but the loss of the ability to self-reproduce could act as the greatest testimony of the moral crisis facing a human society? Today almost all developed nations are no longer able to reproduce themselves, even with the help of migration. Without the values embedded in Christianity and other world religions, without the standards of morality that have taken shape over millennia, people will inevitably lose their human dignity. We consider it natural and right to defend these values . One must respect every minority's right to be different, but the rights of the majority must not be put into question.
At the same time we see attempts to somehow revive a standardised model of a unipolar world and to blur the institutions of international law and national sovereignty. Such a unipolar, standardised world does not require sovereign states; it requires [slaves]."
Comment: If it's one thing the Deep State hates, it's having to deal with reality. Putin clearly outlines the dangers of such an approach and the reality of the situation. It's no wonder you rarely see the mainstream press cover Valdai, in particular when Putin speaks. He hits too close for their comfort year on end. See also: