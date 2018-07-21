Graduates
More than 100 former Ohio State University students have come forward to allege cases of sexual abuse suffered at the hands of ex-team doctor Richard Strauss during while studying at the university.

New details of an independent investigation into sexual allegations against Strauss were announced by Ohio State University officials on Friday.

"We are grateful to those who have come forward and remain deeply concerned for anyone who may have been affected by Dr. Strauss' actions," said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake. "We remain steadfastly committed to uncovering the truth."

The revelations come less than a week after five former wrestlers filed a pair of lawsuits claiming that repeated sexual abuse complaints had been snubbed by university officials.

The first lawsuit filed on behalf of four alleged victims on Monday claimed that up to 2,500 male students may have been molested by the now-deceased doctor during his 20-year practice at the school.

The second complaint by a former wrestler identified as 'John Doe 1' alleged that Strauss had molested him on numerous occasions during medical examinations conducted in the 1980s. In April, Ohio State hired the independent law company Perkins Coie to investigative the alleged sexual misconduct committed by Strauss during a period spanning 18 years.

"The allegations date from the period 1979 to 1997 and were reported confidentially to the investigative team by former students engaged in university athletics, including male varsity athletes in 14 sports, and by former patients of Student Health Services," the university said.

Strauss had worked as the university physician for more than 20 years before retiring in 1998. He committed suicide in 2005. The university has called on former students to provide information relating to Strauss and his time at Ohio State.