© Joshua Roberts/Reuters



"It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it. Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt, " Sarah Sanders, White House spokeswoman, said in a statement on Thursday.

"United States should refuse to make available any current or former diplomat, civil servant, political appointee, law enforcement official or member of the Armed Forces of the United States for questioning by the government or Vladimir Putin."

"You must make clear that you will not allow American citizens or anyone on American soil to endure interrogation or harassment at the hands of Putin's thugs," they wrote.

Donald Trump has turned down Vladimir Putin's proposal to allow Russian investigators interview Americans suspected of crimes, but still expects 12 Russians blamed of election meddling to arrive in the US, the White House said.proposed by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) expressing the sense that theFollowing the summit with Trump in Finland's capital in Helsinki earlier this week, the Russian President said Moscow may consider allowing the US Justice Department investigators to question the Russian citizens, who were charged with meddling in the US election in 2016.However, Putin specified that such interaction may only take place if the Washington greenlights Moscow to interrogate American citizens, who are suspected of committing crimes in Russia. The list of those wanted by the Russian law enforces includes US ambassador to the country, Michael McFaul, and financier, Bill Browder, according to Russia's Prosecutor Generals' Office.Earlier on Thursday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-New York), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and four other Democratic congressmen sent an open letter to Trump, urging the president to publically reject the Russian offer.The idea of Trump allowing the Americans to be interrogated by Russian investigators has been slammed by Trump's opponents in both Democratic and Republican camps in the past few days.