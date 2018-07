© Global Look Press

A new trend of youth snubbing sex and alcohol for quality time with family is in full flourish, a study reveals. The survey by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) found the majority of teens aged 16-18 never had sex.According to a poll by the BPAS ofAs young people seem to have realized that an early-age pregnancy may "thwart" their chances of "enjoying a good quality of life," the survey also found the majority of those who do have sex use condoms. The figures could explain the 50 percent drops in teen pregnancies since 2007.Commenting on the report, Katherine O'Brien, head of Policy Research at BPAS, said the survey shows young people are"making different choices" for themselves about their own lives."They seem to place significant value on responsibility and maturity, particularly when it comes to alcohol consumption and sex," she said.The research also found a quarter never drink alcohol, suggesting young people do not see it as a "pre-requisite" for a good time, but potentially a threat to their health and well-being.