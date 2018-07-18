© National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)



The temple was discovered when archaeologists were analyzing the damage in Teopanzolco pyramid. (National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH))In the latest discovery, archaeologists scanning a pyramid in Mexico have uncovered an ancient temple inside.The discovery comes after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico in September causing considerable damage to the country's historical sites - including the Teopanzolco pyramid in the southern state of Morelos.Scientists made the discovery at Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) using a radar to check for structural damage to the pyramid.Archaeologist Barbara Koniecza saidThe temple is nestled inside the large pyramid - is known to date back to 1150 and belongs to the Tlahuica culture, one of the Aztec peoples living in Mexico.Among the temple remains, which measure 6m by 4m (20ft by 13ft) - archaeologists have also found an incense burner and ceramic crockery.