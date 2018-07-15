Melania and Donald Trump
© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
President Trump has claimed that immigrants permanently "changed the fabric of Europe"-and "not in a positive way." In an interview with The Sun published Thursday, the president repeatedly lamented what he described as "sad" immigration policies that he said allowed "millions and millions of people to come into Europe." "I think what has happened to Europe is a shame. Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame," he said. "I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it's never going to be what it was and I don't mean that in a positive way. I think you are losing your culture." In keeping with his oft-repeated claims that Europe is overrun with dangerous immigrants committing crimes, Trump also accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of doing a "very bad job on terrorism" and failing to stop "all of the horrible things going on" in the city.

Source: The Sun