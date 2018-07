© Getty Images



"Fears are mounting that Donald Trump wants a 'peace deal' with Vladimir Putin that could fatally undermine NATO. Ministers are becoming increasingly alarmed that the US president could offer the Russian president deep concessions such as withdrawing forces from Europe."

"One [UK government] minister told the Times: 'What we're nervous of is some kind of Putin-Trump 'peace deal' suddenly being announced. We could see Trump and Putin saying, Why do we have all this military hardware in Europe? and agreeing to jointly remove that. 'It's hard to be against peace, but would it be real peace?'"

"Russia is trying to change international borders by force" and at meetings in May with Lithuania's president and Baltic defence ministers "reassured US allies in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia of American solidarity with them and of US determination to defend Baltic and other NATO territory against any aggression."

"In 2017 the USA spent more on its military [$610 billion] than the next seven highest-spending countries combined... at $66.3 billion, Russia's military spending in 2017 was 20 per cent lower than in 2016."

"Russia on Wednesday [6 June] successfully launched its Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying three crew members to the International Space Station (ISS)..." The spacecraft carried three astronauts : Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the US, Germany's Alexander Gerst and Russia's Sergei Prokopyev.

"Putin is not our friend and he is not the president's buddy. He is a thug using Soviet-style aggression to wage a shadow war against America, and our leaders should act like it."

the cabal of war-profiteering US and European oligarchs whose interests lie solely in maintaining their lucrative arms manufacturing empires. Trade is most important to them - but peace and friendship come way down their page of priorities,UK newspapers reacted predictably to the news, with the right wing Daily Mail stating The Times of London recorded that Trade with the US and the EU and China and every country that wants to trade - including, most importantly, the Baltic States that have been encouraged by the Pentagon-Brussels NATO High Command to imagine that Russia is poised to invade them.The US defence secretary, General James Mattis, told Estonia's minister of defence thatOf all the absurd concoctions swinging round the Western propaganda world at the moment,The Russian government fully realises that such action would inevitably result in wider conflict; and that there could be escalation to a shattering nuclear war. Even if it didn't result in global catastrophe,In the context of the impending US-Russia presidential talks, not a single Western media outlet mentioned that, as detailed in the 2018 World Report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI),It would be awkward and indeed embarrassing for the Western media to give prominence to SIPRI's indisputable statement thatRussia is reducing its expenditure on defence while the US-NATO military alliance, as noted by Radio Free Europe , agreed on 7 June to "reinforce NATO's presence in a potential European crisis with the deployment of 30 troop battalions, 30 squadrons of aircraft, and 30 warships within 30 days -This, said the Secretary General of the US-NATO military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, presumably with a straight face, is not "about setting up or deploying new forces - it is about boosting the readiness of existing forces across each and every ally."He said that "dialogue is a sign of strength... We don't want a new Cold War, we don't want to isolate Russia, we want to strive for a better relationship with Russia." This is the man who declared in March 2018 thatHe is proud of the fact that at the end of 2017 there were more than 23,000 troops involved in NATO operations, an increase of over 5,000 since 2014. This is a most peculiar way of striving for a "better relationship" with Russia, whose borders and shores are constantly menaced by NATO's attack and electronic warfare aircraft, missile-equipped ships and tank-heavy troop maneuvres.In June, immediately before the start of the World Cup football tournament in Russia the US-NATO alliance (plus Israel) conducted a two-week military exercise in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. 18,000 troops took part in the maneuvres which, according to the Pentagon's HQ in Europe , were "not a provocation of Russia." At the very time that citizens of countless countries were preparing to travel to Russia to enjoy a major sporting jamboree, the Pentagon-Brussels pressure group did its best to confront the country whose defence budget is one third of Europe's and a tenth of America's and whose President declared that his overwhelming priority is reduction of poverty and "the well-being of the people and the prosperity of Russian families."It is deeply ironical that while the US-NATO military fandangos were in full swing in the Baltic States, it was reported that The spacecraft zoomed away in international harmony two days before US Senator Ben Sasse grouched that With that sort of attitude, widespread in the Congress, it's going to be difficult to realise Trump's desire to "get along with Russia" which he observes would be "good for the world, it's good for us, it's good for everybody."Trump is the most erratic president the US has ever known. He ricochets from malevolent tweeting to spiteful speeches, and is now distrusted by almost every foreign leader of stature. It is difficult to disagree with the opinion of Iran's foreign minister that he is "impulsive and illogical" but - and it is a very big 'but' -Let's hope that President Putin can keep him on the rails that lead to peace, trade and friendship.