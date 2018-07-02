© Social Media/Reuters

Police use pepper spray and non-lethal ammunition on rival protesters after rallyA riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon on Saturday evening as the city exploded into its worst protest violence of the Trump era.More than 150 supporters of the far-right Patriot Prayer group fought pitched street battles with scores of anti-fascist protesters. In total, nine people were arrested.The far-right march had started near Schrunk Plaza in the city centre, where the rightwing group had held a rally, led by the Patriot Prayer founder and Republican US Senate candidate Joey Gibson.As soon as the group left the plaza, they clashed with anti-fascists who had been waiting across a heavily barricaded street nearby.Patriot Prayer supporters - many of whom wore the colours of a rightwing fraternity called Proud Boys - were seen hitting counter-protesters with flagpoles, trash can lids, and their fists.One Proud Boy was seen to floor an anti-fascist protester with a single punch. Later in the day he was seen being cuffed by police officers.Counter-protesters, some clad in "black bloc" clothing and masks, released deafening fireworks, and punched back at Patriot Prayer supporters.Patriot Prayer protesters made their way back to Schrunk Plaza and vented their rage in speeches.Regular Patriot Prayer rally attendee Katherine Townsend told the group that Portland police had "set us up", and accused them of "disarming us and herding us towards antifa".Gibson said they would "storm city hall" if necessary to get their message heard.On Facebook, Gibson echoed Townsend's remarks, writing that: "Portland police allowed criminals to charge our permitted march then declared our march a riot and revoked our permit."Unlike recent protests, many participants on the Patriot Prayer side had travelled from around the country, after Gibson issued a national call for assistance.A spokesman for the groups organising the counter-protest, Rose City Antifa, said they were "not surprised by the level of violence, given Patriot Prayer's rhetoric on social media in the lead-up to the rally".