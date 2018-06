Censorship is alive and well on America's political left as a restaurant in Lexington, VA faces backlash for telling Trump Administration Press Secretary Sarah Sanders that she was not allowed to dine there."This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news," says a banner post on the Red Hen Restaurant's Yelp page "While we don't take a stand one way or the other when it comes to these news events, we do work to remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer's personal consumer experience with the business.""When businesses make the news, their Yelp business page can be affected. Media-fueled reviews typically violate our Content Guidelines , one of which deals with relevance. Yelp reviews are required to describe a firsthand consumer experience, not what someone read in the news. Our user support team ultimately removes reviews that violate these guidelines," said a Yelp spokesperson told Big League Politics via email.But the culture of open and free expression that once existed in America would appear to be shifting, and not in favor of conservatism.Ask Ann Coulter or Jordan Peterson . Conservatives are consistently de-platformed on social media networks like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Conservative news sites are "fact-checked" by partisan hacks like Snopes and PolitiFact , who claim to be arbiters of truth but instead are political pawns.