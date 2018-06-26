sarah sanders
Censorship is alive and well on America's political left as a restaurant in Lexington, VA faces backlash for telling Trump Administration Press Secretary Sarah Sanders that she was not allowed to dine there.

"This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news," says a banner post on the Red Hen Restaurant's Yelp page.

"While we don't take a stand one way or the other when it comes to these news events, we do work to remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer's personal consumer experience with the business."

Yelp has actively decided that Red Hen should be protected from the negative press it receives in the wake of a decision it made as a business. Once again, this censorship policy works in favor of the leftist company that hates President Trump, and against conservatives who wish to express their honest opinion on a public forum.

"When businesses make the news, their Yelp business page can be affected. Media-fueled reviews typically violate our Content Guidelines, one of which deals with relevance. Yelp reviews are required to describe a firsthand consumer experience, not what someone read in the news. Our user support team ultimately removes reviews that violate these guidelines," said a Yelp spokesperson told Big League Politics via email.

But the culture of open and free expression that once existed in America would appear to be shifting, and not in favor of conservatism.

The political left is often immune from criticism, while it is open season for censorship of conservative ideas. Conservative speakers are consistently blackballed and rioted against on college campuses if they dare show up and express an opinion that a leftist disagrees with. Ask Ann Coulter or Jordan Peterson. Conservatives are consistently de-platformed on social media networks like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Conservative news sites are "fact-checked" by partisan hacks like Snopes and PolitiFact, who claim to be arbiters of truth but instead are political pawns.