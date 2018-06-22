Very bright daylight fireball explodes over Russia, meteorites possible
© YouTube user Apostol875
Bright fireball explodes over central Russia on June 21, 2018.
A very bright daylight fireball exploded over western Russia during the early morning hours of June 21, 2018. The event lasted several seconds before the object disintegrated in a bright flash.

The meteor was seen from the cities of Kursk, Lipetsk, Voronezh and Orel. A sonic boom was associated with this event and reported by residents.

The video below shows the disintegration of the meteor in the atmosphere as seen by Meteosat 9 satellite.


Meteorites are very likely and residents are already searching for them.

This fireball event is one of the biggest so far this year and we expect more videos, images and information during the day.

This report will be updated throughout the day.