A very bright daylight fireball exploded over western Russiabefore the object disintegrated in a bright flash.The meteor was seen from the cities of Kursk, Lipetsk, Voronezh and Orel. A sonic boom was associated with this event and reported by residents.Meteorites are very likely and residents are already searching for them.This fireball event isand we expect more videos, images and information during the day.This report will be updated throughout the day.