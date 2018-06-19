The American rockers were performing at Landgraaf's Pinkpop festival when a fireball streaked across the sky. The celestial ball of light is thought to have been the same phenomenon observed in dozens of reports to the International Meteor Organization (IMO).
The Belgian agency, which documents comet and meteor shower sightings, reported 90 eyewitness cases involving the fireball across Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands and France late on June 16.
Sebastiaan de Vet, an astronomer with the Meteor Working Group in Holland, told RTL Nieuws that the phenomenon was likely a meteorite surrounded by particles of grit.
Comment: A what?!
Meanwhile, German astronomer Uwe Reichert has posted a stunning image showing the shooting meteorite alongside the moon and a glimpse of the planet Venus.
"The fireball glowed white-green, resembling a bursting New Year's eve rocket, but was much faster and moving in a straightforward manner. It pierced the clouds," he said.
