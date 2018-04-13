War of the Narratives

"We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality - judiciously, as you will - we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.'"

Tomorrow-land

And that's why Trump has to at some point stand up and say, "No." Even if they over-ride him. Even if they impeach him.