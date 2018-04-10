A member of the ISIS cell dubbed 'The Beatles' told an interviewer that John Lennon probably wouldn't like that characterization very much, in a bizarre interview with Arabic Al'Aan TV reporter Jenan Moussa.El Shafee Elsheikh, who grew up in the United Kingdom, was part of the group referred to as 'The Beatles' in British tabloids by surviving captives because of their English accents. Elsheikh was captured in eastern Syria in January by the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.The group held more than 20 Western hostages - and beheaded several American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers and a group of Syrian soldiers, boasting in brutal videos released online.Elsheikh said he did not approve of the videos and should not be held accountable for what other members of his group did."Just because I was part of ISIS doesn't mean I know whether people had legal, fair trials or not, I am just as in the dark as you about that," he said about those who were executed on camera. "I personally don't like to watch them it is not something I enjoy... I didn't cut anybody's head off.""I didn't burn anybody, nor did I give anybody a trial and nor did I chop anybody's head off so that's an accusation that needs to be proved," he said before abruptly ending the interview.In the second part, he says life in Raqqa was "like life anywhere else in the world, you do normal stuff... Go to the gym, eat in restaurants, play in the park with your kids."He said"I wasn't always a Muslim in the UK," he said. "I wasn't always a practicing Muslim, so when I started to practice Islam, you automatically realize there is an obligation upon you in light of other Muslims in the world. They don't have the privilege of growing up in the West, never needing as much.. And in 2009 - 2011 there was no place that needed more help than Syria."... I didn't contact anybody, I just knew some people who were already here, arranged with them, and I came."