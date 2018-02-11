© Agence France-Presse



Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh 'turned their back on Britain, our values and everything we stand for - they are the worst of the worst,' Gavin Williamson saidBritain should abandon the fate of two captured ISIS fanatics from the killer "Beatles" gang and not put them on trial in the UK, the Defence Secretary has declared. Despite pleas to bring the jihadi butchers home to face British justice, Gavin Williamson said: "I don't think they should ever set foot in this country again."Speaking exclusively to The Sun he blasted: "They turned their back on Britain, our values and everything we stand for - they are the worst of the worst."Mr Williamson said: "These people have killed innocents and tried to bring terror to the streets of our country.""I am glad they have been hunted down and now is time for them to be held to account and pay the price for their barbaric crimes."Brits Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh were detained by US-led Kurdish militia fighters in January.Alongside with Mohammed Emwazi - the killer nicknamed Jihadi John - and Aine Davis, are thought to have beheaded 27 innocents.The evil foursome were dubbed "The Beatles" by their captives because of their distinctive British accents.Last night a Whitehall source said the men were no longer British citizens - reducing their chances of being brought back to the UK.The highly unusual move to revoke their British passports was reportedly approved by the Home Office.The Chairman of the powerful Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee suggested justice should be carried out by the Kurds.Former soldier and Tory MP Tom Tugednhat said: "If they are no longer British citizens they should be handled by the appropriate local authorities."But French journalist Nicolas Henin who was held hostage by IS for 10 months and believes "The Beatles" were among his captors, wants to see them tried in the UK.He told the BBC: "I would like to see them brought back to Britain, just like I would like to see all other European jihadis brought back to their home countries, to be judged fairly in their home country."Because the worst thing we can do with a terrorist is to deprive him from his right because then you make the terrorist a victim."Diane Foley - whose son James was captured and beheaded - said to today she wanted the men to face life imprisonment.But Mr Williamson's deputy at Defence Tobias Ellwood suggested they should be put on trial for war crimes at The Hague.Last night US officials said the pair "are suspected to have participated in the detention, exploitation and execution of Western detainees".Asked if they would be prosecuted and if so where they might face trial Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said: "We are still considering options regarding el-Sheikh and Kotey, but rest assured our intention is to hold anyone accountable who commits acts like those they are alleged to have committed."He said US Government agencies are working closely with coalition partners "on the disposition of detainees in SDF detention".He confirmed they are being held in a "detention location" in Syria but said he could not give any further information.