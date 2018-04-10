© AFP



"I am deeply concerned about the continuing massive displacement of close to 700,000 Syrians since the beginning of the year due to ongoing hostilities in the country," Moumtzis said.

© AFP



Some 700,000 people have been displaced in fighting across Syria in the first months of 2018, a regional United Nations official has announced.Panos Moumtzis, the UN's regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria's crisis, said in a statement on Tuesday that fighting across Syria was forcing more and more people from their homes, warning that the massive displacement was posing more complicated humanitarian problems to the Syrians.The senior official said the new wave of displacements had complicated the situation in Syria, where some 6.5 million people have already been internally displaced.Moumtzis said most of those displaced in 2018, more than 400,000, were from areas in the province of Idlib, where anti-government groups hold sway. That includes more than 300,000 in Idlib itself and 137,000 from Afrin, the city which has suffered from a major military offensive by Turkey since January.The ministry said some 4,000 more militants and their families were ready to leave the city, which has been the scene of fierce fighting between militants and pro-government forces, including the Russian military.Moumtzis, the senior UN official, said, however, that lack of respect for humanitarian pauses, which are meant to help the evacuation of civilians and provide access to aid, was causing more and more people to die.