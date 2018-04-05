© Umit Bektas / Reuters

Preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria through crushing terrorists and fighting foreign-sponsored separatism is a goal shared by Russia, Iran and Turkey, which they hope will bring peace to the region.Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani met in Ankara for a trilateral summit on Syria, hosted by their Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The leaders haveaccording to a statement released after the summit.The defeat of the terrorist remnants in Syria was described by the three leaders as a "common strategic goal," which must be reached to ensure lasting peace and to pave the path to an inclusive Syrian political solution to the years-long conflict."As our common strategic goal, we see the final defeat of the terrorists, who do not abandon attempts to destabilize the situation on the ground and are trying to undermine the peace process efforts," Putin said.The military efforts against terrorism and separatism go hand-in-hand with the peace process and humanitarian efforts to help the Syrians. The three leaders urged the international community to step up and help Syrian people, instead of voicing only hollow promises."We urge all the countries to participate, instead of providing just lip service.We see small-time deliveries though the UN channels, but they are completely insufficient," Russia's president lamented.While the joint statement did not explicitly point fingers at the forces behind the separatists in Syria,during the joint press conference with his counterparts in the aftermath of the summit."They've been trying to topple the government,." Rouhani said, adding that the "illegal US presence and military intervention in Syria" are meant to ultimately lead to the "fragmentation of the country."Erdogan, in his turn, stated that. Turkey's leader has also reaffirmed his commitment to driving the Kurdish militias away from the country's borders. Ankara sees the militias as terrorists and an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)."I'd like to emphasize that, as long as we don't ensure security in all the regions controlled by the YPG [People's Protection Units], primarily in Manbij, we won't stop," Erdogan stated.