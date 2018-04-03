© Peter Nicholls / Reuters



"Our position is clear. We advocate a comprehensive, open and unbiased investigation. Russia is ready for it, and our experts are ready to participate in such work," Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin told VGTRK's '60 minutes' program on Monday.The OPCW experts have already collected samples in the British town of Salisbury, where former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found in critical condition on March 4. Russian specialists were barred from participating in the OPCW's work on the site, according to Shulgin.the official said.Moscow has urged the OPCW to provide the information on the experts' findings in Salisbury, but the call was rejected. The organization cited the UK's unwillingness to deal with Moscow as a reason to do so, Shulgin said."We've asked the technical secretary of the OPCW if they would be willing to share information about the work conducted by the experts in England. The Technical Secretary replied that this is possible only with the prior consent of the British," the official stated, adding that Russian lawyers assessed that stance as invalid, and an objection has been filed to the OPCW.If Russian experts will be denied the right to partake in the OPCW probe, Moscow will reject its findings, despite the results, Shulgin warned.Many politicians, including some Western ones, understand the explosive situation around the Skripal incident, and Moscow insists on an impartial and OPCW-supervised probe into it, the official stressed.Shulgin said.