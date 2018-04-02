Huge steam vortices filmed above Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

© Mick Kalber



Several land spouts of twisting lava were seen just above the Pulama pali at sunrise on Thursday, helicopter footage shows.Mick Kalber, a videographer who was aboard a Paradise Helicopters flights, said: "[A] pink rainbow, amazing land spouts and a veritable plethora of lava flows made for a spectacular lava overflight this morning."We have often seen water spouts at the ocean entry, but this morning, due to a head downpour on the 61G flow and the right wind and heat conditions, several vortices [land spouts] appeared just above the Pali."He added: "These dramatic, unusual formations look like mini tornadoes, but spin much less quickly."And while the Episode 61g lava flow is active above the pali, near to the Pu'u 'Ō'ō vent on Kīlauea Volcano's East Rift Zone, there is no active lava on the coastal plain or the pali.The sightings come after the volcano spilled lava which melted the ground after, which left trees bursting into flames.The volatile Hawaiian volcano, which ison the United States Geological Survey (USGS) site, is considered one of the world's most active volcanoes.Kīlauea, which has been, with 34 eruptions in the last 66 years, presents entry dangers for visitors because of lava flowing into the Pacific Ocean.The USGS said on Friday: "Eruptions at Kīlauea Volcano's summit and East Rift Zone continue."The depth to the lava lake surface within the Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook vent was 24 m (79 ft) beneath the adjacent crater floor this morning."But the site states that the lava flow currently does not post a threat to those living nearby.