Earth Changes
Huge steam vortices filmed above Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
Isabel van Brugen
Express
Sat, 31 Mar 2018 17:28 UTC
Express
Sat, 31 Mar 2018 17:28 UTC
Mick Kalber, a videographer who was aboard a Paradise Helicopters flights, said: "[A] pink rainbow, amazing land spouts and a veritable plethora of lava flows made for a spectacular lava overflight this morning.
"We have often seen water spouts at the ocean entry, but this morning, due to a head downpour on the 61G flow and the right wind and heat conditions, several vortices [land spouts] appeared just above the Pali."
And while the Episode 61g lava flow is active above the pali, near to the Pu'u 'Ō'ō vent on Kīlauea Volcano's East Rift Zone, there is no active lava on the coastal plain or the pali.
The sightings come after the volcano spilled lava which melted the ground after a devastating rim collapse earlier this month, which left trees bursting into flames.
The volatile Hawaiian volcano, which is currently listed as posing "very high" potential threat on the United States Geological Survey (USGS) site, is considered one of the world's most active volcanoes.
The USGS said on Friday: "Eruptions at Kīlauea Volcano's summit and East Rift Zone continue.
"The depth to the lava lake surface within the Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook vent was 24 m (79 ft) beneath the adjacent crater floor this morning."
But the site states that the lava flow currently does not post a threat to those living nearby.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 'March for Our Lives' was planned months in advance, long before Parkland shooting took place
- UK: Snow, rain and floods make bank holiday travels a trial
- Warmonger John Bolton: Past, present, and future
- Israel 'salutes' the Israel Massacre Forces
- America's North East continues to be battered by storms - with 'Spring snow' to follow
- Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
- Germany: State of emergency declared as 60 men brawl with machetes in the street
- Dr. Vandana Shiva: Monsanto's seeds of suicide
- Physicians follow a script: Cookbook medicine and mandatory vaccination
- Salisbury incident report offers hard evidence for soft minds
- Persecution of Assange proves him right
- Huge steam vortices filmed above Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
- Russia's 13 questions to OPCW over Skripal case
- Trump offered meeting with Putin in Washington, DC
- Turkey issues arrest warrant for Gulen and FETO members for the killing of Russian envoy
- Gag law: Artists, celebs stand by Assange in an open letter
- Russian military strikes potential deal to withdraw Jaysh Islam from Eastern Ghouta
- The glitter of gold rises as the dollar declines and US-China trade war escalates
- Fox News' Gillian Turner cracks UK's poisoning hoax with this explanation 'why Russia did it'
- Kellyanne Conway denies she is White House's 'number-one' leaker
- Warmonger John Bolton: Past, present, and future
- Salisbury incident report offers hard evidence for soft minds
- Persecution of Assange proves him right
- Russia's 13 questions to OPCW over Skripal case
- Trump offered meeting with Putin in Washington, DC
- Turkey issues arrest warrant for Gulen and FETO members for the killing of Russian envoy
- SOTT Focus: British propaganda and World War 1 - British Propaganda and World War 3?
- John Bolton's zeal for regime change extends to Latin America
- NATO vs NATO tensions: Turkey discloses French troop positions in Syria in payback for support of Kurds
- ALL 44 Democrat swamp-creatures who hired Pakistani Awan IT aides exempted them from background checks
- UK 'torture guide' quietly being rewritten, reportedly failing to follow Intelligence Commissioner recommendations
- Egyptian incumbent President Sisi wins presidential election with 97% landslide
- PM Abadi says Iraq may launch anti-terror ops in Syria - US probably isn't pleased
- Italy's Matteo Salvini says he'll end anti-Russian sanctions if he's in charge
- United States blocks UN from investigating Israel's violent crackdown in Gaza Strip
- Macroeconomic analyst: Global gold supplies tighten but the money for hyperinflation has been printed
- Lavrov on Skripal: The Cold War had some rules but UK and US have dropped all proprieties
- Kremlin: Trump has invited Putin to White House summit
- Preparations for World War between the US and Russia - And Israel's hand in it
- SOTT Focus: "Shut Up And Go Away" - A Freudian Slip From The Western Establishment
- 'March for Our Lives' was planned months in advance, long before Parkland shooting took place
- Israel 'salutes' the Israel Massacre Forces
- Germany: State of emergency declared as 60 men brawl with machetes in the street
- Dr. Vandana Shiva: Monsanto's seeds of suicide
- Gag law: Artists, celebs stand by Assange in an open letter
- Russian military strikes potential deal to withdraw Jaysh Islam from Eastern Ghouta
- The glitter of gold rises as the dollar declines and US-China trade war escalates
- Fox News' Gillian Turner cracks UK's poisoning hoax with this explanation 'why Russia did it'
- Kellyanne Conway denies she is White House's 'number-one' leaker
- "We are not Macron's toilet!": Tensions rise on France-Italy border as French agents storm Italian migrant facility
- Time bombs: A century after the end of WWI, discarded munitions continue to show up on beaches
- Is lack of fathers and mentors a reason why black boys have such unequal economic outcomes compared to white boys?
- New York Mag goes full adolescent with new Trump cover
- University of Vermont banned men from competing in debate tournament because it's unfair and sexist
- Non-persons: Palestinians airbrushed out of the picture as Israel celebrates its seventieth year of illegal occupation
- Drone captures cleared Eastern Ghouta highway after 7-year-blockade
- Sinclair Broadcasting under fire for forcing anchors to recite anti-fake-news 'script' - reports
- Israel reaches deal with UN to send thousands of migrants to Canada, Germany, Italy
- Not so funny: Tesla shares plummet in wake of Elon Musk's 'joke' about bankruptcy
- US deploys about 300 additional soldiers in Manbij ahead of Turkish invasion
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- The 1915 Armenian Genocide, Jewish Lobby and its Russophobic Origins
- Destruction of Yugoslavia: The template for America's future policy
- 13,000-year-old human footprints found off Canada's Pacific coast
- Prehistoric human footprints unearthed on Canada shoreline - supports Asia to America theory
- 3mn yo giant land sloth discovered after landslide on Argentinian beach
- Pre-Columbian settlements suggests current ideas about South American indigenous history are wrong
- Ancient relics reveal humans in Britain survived intense climate change 11,000 years ago
- Frank Taylor Report - the mysterious 9/11 document that launched US-NATO's ME 'War on Terrorism'
- Volcanic eruptions, epics, pagan gods and the shift towards monotheism in Middle Ages Iceland
- The mummy returns: Ancient remains found in 'empty' coffin stored for 150 years at Australia's oldest university museum
- Medieval skeletons reveal children aren't starting puberty earlier - but there is more to the story
- Genetic study confirms 4000 years ago Indians landed in Australia
- Strasbourg Cathedral's secreted stained glass astronomical clock illuminates each equinox
- Legacy of the Iraq War, implications today
- Germany covered by glaciers 100,000 years earlier than previously thought - implications for arrival of the first people
- Tutankhamun 'fought in battle,' new research suggests
- 115,000-year-old bone tools discovered in China
- Faulty Chinese space station burns up in atmosphere upon re-entry
- NOAA's 'adjustments': The stunning statistical fraud behind the 'Global Warming' scare
- Researchers print 3D structures composed entirely of liquids
- Russia, China will merge satellite tracking systems into one global navigation giant
- 12-hour countdown to re-entry - Chinese space station to disintegrate, hit earth today
- Revolutionary brain-mapping technique creates new blueprint for cortical connections
- Paper-like LCD - thin, flexible, tough and cheap
- Scientists surprised by monkeys' altruistic behavior even when no one was looking
- Notebaert Nature Museum hatches rare Comet Moth
- Scientists create world's first 3-D thermal image of volcano using drone technology
- Powerful 18th century New England earthquake recorded in pond mud
- Newly discovered channels in human body could be previously-unknown organ that helps explain spread of cancer
- Kaspersky Lab registers a large number of cyberattacks targeting Russian media websites
- Russia tests new weapons as part of strategic missile forces drills
- Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors: The scary plan to militarize ocean life
- April 1 (no fooling!) Space station to plummet to Earth, fireballs expected
- IT security specialists claim 45 different smartphones have viruses built into them
- Boeing Aircraft hit by malware attack, company says scale of problem overstated by media
- Scientists: The bigger the earthquake, the longer it takes to issue an alert
- Internal report reveals USAF may be forced into massive reduction of planned F-35 fleet
- UK: Snow, rain and floods make bank holiday travels a trial
- America's North East continues to be battered by storms - with 'Spring snow' to follow
- Huge steam vortices filmed above Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
- One killed and three injured by avalanche in French Alps - over 12 such fatalities for the region this year
- Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Bolivia
- Large sinkhole opens up in Maidstone, UK
- Turrialba Volcano in Costa Rica continues sporadic eruptions
- Magnitude 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits south of the Fiji Islands
- Dead dolphin found in Harrison County, Mississippi - 28th in the state for 2018 so far
- Video of pit bull terrier attacking residents in Delhi, India
- Man attacked by shark off Hawaii after it knocked him off his paddleboard
- Cold weather records broken for 11 communities in Saskatchewan, Canada - some more than 100 years old
- Easter eggs under 10 centimetres of snow in the Doubs, France
- Alberta breaks 80 year records as temperatures drop 15 degrees in minutes
- Mystery solved? Exploding Yamal peninsula craters linked to formation of methane pockets as a result of exploitation of natural gas resources
- Police retrieve 4 bodies following major flooding in Fiji
- Avalanche in Swiss resort kills 3 skiers following days of heavy snowfall
- Earth changes: Enormous new river in central Argentina was literally born overnight
- Study: Super typhoon may flood a third of Tokyo
- Jelawat rapidly intensified into the first super typhoon of 2018
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
- Physicians follow a script: Cookbook medicine and mandatory vaccination
- Forget serum cholesterol: Why your Omega-3 blood level is a better predictor of mortality
- Clear evidence found of phone radiation causing tumors in rats
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Is the plague back?
- 'Wi-Fried': Wireless technology is dooming a generation to ill health?
- 5G rollout: How big wireless made us think that cell phones are safe
- Former addict gets red-pilled on sugar
- Autoimmune diseases tied to yeast in vaccines
- Starbucks & co ordered to serve coffee in California with cancer warning labels
- Cancer causing chemical cocktails: The pollution in people
- Researchers double down on genetic theories to explain non-familial breast cancer
- No surprise: People who eat out regularly have higher levels of harmful phthalates
- Cancer vaccine may be available in just one year
- British man catches world's first confirmed case of 'super gonorrhea', resistant to two crucial antibiotics
- If gut microbiome is perturbed by antibiotics, viral disease may inflict more harm
- Tuberculosis cases suddenly jump by 10% in New York City, largest increase in 26 years
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Jung's 'discovery' of the collective unconscious and the beguiling spell on popular psychology
- Taoist cosmic healing: Energetic medicine for health & spirit
- Put your laptops away - taking notes by hand will improve learning and retention
- Busy hands make happy brains
- The role of brain waves: Focus attention and keep the information flowing
- On sovereignty and becoming more resilient
- What you pay attention to ends up controlling your life
- Three guidelines for truth-telling
- Three reasons people botch big decisions
- Walk off your depression! Exercise often works better than medication to improve mental health
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
Quote of the Day
In order to learn, one must change one's mind.
- Orson Scott Card
Recent Comments
Another fact, China will reduce the necessity of using gasoline for transportation long before the people in the West are allowed to. They are a...
be careful. you might find this man in his youth hooked up with the wrong brotherhood.
Don't do it Vlad! It is easy to smell the enthusiasm and salivation of the Rats in that nest. Why not pick him up on air force 1 and go for a...
Not the same Duisburg I knew 10 years ago. Scary and sad. Feel sorry for law abiding German citizens :(
The divide between Turkey and the US has just got wider.
Comment: While this phenomenon has been recorded before, it's notable that all over the world the appearance of wind vortex formations in the unlikeliest of places appear to be increasing - and that perhaps our understanding of how they form needs to be questioned: