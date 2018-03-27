© Reuters/Thomas Hodel



Switzerland is obsessed with getting shooting right. Every year, it holds a shooting contest for kids aged 13 to 17.

© Wikimedia



Most Swiss men are required to learn how to use a gun.

© Reuters/Denis Balibouse



Switzerland is a bit like a well-designed fort.

© Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

"Near the German border of Switzerland, every railroad and highway tunnel has been prepared to pinch shut explosively. Nearby mountains have been made so porous that whole divisions can fit inside them."

© Associated Press/Keyston, Lukas Lehmann



Gun sellers follow strict licensing procedures

© Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann



Swiss laws are designed to prevent anyone who's violent or incompetent from owning a gun.

Switzerland is also one of the richest, healthiest, and, by some measures, happiest countries in the world.

But the Swiss aren't perfect when it comes to guns