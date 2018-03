chrism12743 - an hour agoOh he is right, his presidency just came to a screeching halt, he can GFH!!! All done with the Trump train, just got run over by it!! - 451



ricocat1 > chrism12743 - an hour agoDUMP TRUMP! - 260

Liberals Panic over John Bolton Appointment as National Security Advisor



By Joel B. Pollak, Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 4,085 comments as of 3PMPresident Donald Trump appointed former UN Ambassador John Bolton as his new National Security Advisor on Thursday evening. He will replace current NSA General H.R. McMaster.The move was largely hailed by conservatives - even though some criticized his support for the Iraq War. Bolton is known to be a hawk on North Korea - he has even recommended a pre-emptive attack on the regime if it continues to threaten the U.S. - and his addition to Trump's foreign policy team sends a strong message ahead of negotiations between the president and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.Liberals panicked, and advised each other to do so.COMMENTS (BEST)



Common sense - 18 hours agoThe libbys panties being in a bunch is proof that he is the right man for the job



Ragnar Danneskjold > Common sense - 18 hours agoNothing worse or better than Liberals walking around with WEDGIES....



Skeptical Shazaam > Ragnar Danneskjold - 18 hours agoWait.... what?I thought all of Zero's acolytes wanted to bomb, rape & pillage the world. Zero bombed the most countries ever and all those insane leftists / progressives loved him for it!!So now these leftists / progressives are anti-war? After complete silence during Zero's entire "reign of error"? What utter hypocrites!



amongoose > Skeptical Shazaam - 18 hours agoNot to mention that most of those on the left voted for that war.



John (MAGAnum) > amongoose - 18 hours agoBolton = the right man for the right job at the right time !!After 8 years of OdumbSH!T the world is more dangerous, including America !



FriendlyNeighborhoodEconomist > John (MAGAnum) - 17 hours agoAmen!



ricocat1 > FriendlyNeighborhoodEconomist - 17 hours agoPresident Trump is probably finished regardless IF he signs the $1.3 TRILLION Omnibus bill. - 50

Giving voters a choice only between unacceptable candidates in both Parties could turn out to have been a prelude to revolutionThe most reliable online real-time measure of Donald Trump's base voters' ongoing support for him is at Breitbart News, the reader-comments to their top Trump headlines, as listed under the "Comments" section as "Sort by Best." Donald Trump Signs Bloated $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Bill, Cites Military Funding By Charlie Spiering, Friday 23 March 2018, 14,005 comments by 4PMCOMMENTS (BEST)> ricocat1 - an hour agoI'm done with Trump. He let us down. People were not shouting "Build the Military" at his rally's, they were shouting "BUILD THE WALL". Swamp dwellers McConnell and Ryan finally did it. They figured out how to split Trump's base and bring him down.Go ahead. Impeach Trump. I don't care anymore. Bring on President Pence to pick up the pieces and shoulder on. - 298The day's second-biggest news-story was:Bolton's being loathed by "The libbys" (liberals) convinces Trump's followers that Bolton is "the right man for the job." By stark contrast, they're rabid against Trump's signing the Government's budget bill.If Trump's poll-numbers fall as a result (as I expect they will), then Trump himself will come to be unacceptable to congressional Republicans, who are nervous about keeping their seats.A President Pence would likely promise to slash federal spending but likely retain Trump's new neoconservative foreign-policy team, and many of Trump's other appointees. However, getting the Democrats to join in his military invasions would be unlikely unless the initial uptick in that White House's approval-ratings appears likely to last. I doubt that it would.Giving America's voters a choice only between unacceptable candidates in both Parties could turn out to have been only