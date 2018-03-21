killary
© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton said in a Facebook post Sunday that she's "sorry" if American women "misinterpreted" a quip she made during an interview in India, suggesting that women only voted for Donald Trump because their husbands, sons, and other men in their lives told them to.

"I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted. I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody," Clinton wrote.

The wording is key; Clinton isn't actually sorry for what she said. She's sorry for how insulted you were by it (but that's definitely your fault). She also claims her quote about women was said "in passing," and not as a response to a question from the event's moderator.

"We do not do well with white men and we don't do well with married, white women," Clinton said during the event. "And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should."

That's not particularly hard to understand.

Clinton explained it thusly, however:

"That there is anecdotal evidence and some research to suggest that women are unfortunately more swayed by men than the other way around," she wrote. "I did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it."

"Do I believe that some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead, maybe voting for the man their husband is voting for instead?" she continued. "It may not be universally true or easy to hear, but yes, it's a dynamic still at play in our society.

"I know this because even I spent parts of my life wondering if I could achieve the same as male leaders, and a lot of that insecurity stemmed from my gender and how society views women," Clinton claimed.

As Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro pointed out, Clinton's data is also anecdotal. But Clinton isn't exactly well known for paying attention to the cold, hard data. Had she been monitoring her numbers closely, she might have known white, married women weren't on her side back in October, when there was still time to visit them where they live: in the Rust Belt.