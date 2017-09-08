More excerpts from "Crooked" Hillary Clinton's new book, 'What Happened' are making the rounds on the interwebs.
The latest insider election secret that HRC is revealing details how then US President Barack Obama assured Hillary she had won the US Presidency the night before Trump trounced her in the electoral college...take out the millions of votes Hillary won in California and the popular vote would have also tipped in Trump's favor.
24 hours before telling her that she had to concede to a victorious Trump, Hillary wrote that Obama whispered to her...
"You've got this. I'm so proud of you."The kicker is that Hillary's husband, former President Bill Clinton told his her:
"You might lose."Not clouded by ideology and all those "feelings", Bill Clinton saw the writing on the wall...his wife as a terrible, if the not the worst, politician of all time.
After her defeat to Trump, HRC wrote...
"I was numb. It was all so shocking."The Daily Mail UK reports...
Hillary Clinton got an election-eve assurance from President Barack that turned out to be historically fake news when he told her the election was in hand, the failed nominee writes in her new memoir.
The nation's first black president gave a hug to the woman he believed would break another historical barrier and carry on his legacy during their last night campaigning together at a packed outdoor evening rally in Philadelphia.
'You've got this. I'm so proud of you,' Obama told her, Clinton writes in her new memoir, 'What Happened.'
Just hours later, Obama was counseling Clinton to concede on election night, Clinton writes, in a portion of the book reported by CNN. He didn't want her to drag out the angry and prolonged campaign.