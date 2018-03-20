Earth Changes
Fourth Nor'easter this month to bring snow and on the first day of Spring - and we can expect more to come
Jessa Schroeder
Daily Mail
Mon, 19 Mar 2018 14:54 UTC
Earlier on Monday just three inches was predicted for the area but as the day progressed the National Weather Service anticipated that the snowfall would be heavier than first thought.
Heavy wet snow of between five and 11 inches is predicted for North Jersey, New York City and lower Hudson Valley.
Eight to 10 inches are expected in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Morris counties.
The potential snow and rain storm is predicted to arrive on Tuesday and continue through midweek and the Nor'easter likely won't be the last of its kind for the season.
'Spring starts tomorrow, but snow is in the forecast,' the New York National Weather Service said on Twitter Monday morning.
'Another coastal storm will brush the region late tomorrow night and Wednesday, with a growing concern for heavy, wet snow on Wednesday across a portion of the area.'
On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas in Washington, D.C. and Boston.
Forecasters predict the heaviest precipitation to drop near the Jersey Shore and Long Island, according to NBC New York.
WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fischer said on Sunday the fourth Nor'easter won't be as 'intense' as the last few, but temperatures will be chilly enough for more snow to arrive.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30's to 40's on Tuesday and Wednesday during the day. By Friday, temperatures will rise to the upper 40's.
The third Nor'easter, which arrived on March 12, mostly affected Connecticut and Long Island.
More than 18 inches were recorded in Southampton and 11 inches in Newtown during the third storm.
The week prior, Winter Storm Quinn dropped several inches of wet snow on New England and Philadelphia to New York City.
Power outages affected roughly 320,000 homes and businesses in New Jersey, NJ.com reported on March 7.
Meanwhile, hundreds of flights had been delayed or cancelled due to the dire weather forecasts.
By late that evening, more than 2,700 flights coming into, or out of the US, had been cancelled and more than 2,300 delayed.
The storms were said to be responsible for the deaths of three people and injuries of numerous others.
A teacher at Manchester Middle School was injured after being struck by lightning while on bus duty outside the school.
An 88-year-old woman in Suffern, New York was killed after a tree fell on her in the driveway of her home, local police confirmed.
An 11-year-old boy was also killed by a falling tree in Hudson Valley.
A New Jersey man, who was not identified, was found dead next to his vehicle after accidentally driving into a live wire.
