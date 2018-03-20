snowdrift in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada
© Ashley Ricard
Unreal snowdrift in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada, after 3 Nor’Easters in a row.
Canada's New Brunswick province was slammed this month by a triple trio of nor'easters, and photos emerging from the area have been incredible.

More than 5,500 residents in the province found themselves without power Wednesday after the third nor'easter, Winter Storm Skylar, targeted eastern Canada and dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the region, according to the Canada Broadcast Corporation.

Like many in the northeastern United States, residents in Canada are as eager as their southern neighbors for spring to arrive after these back-to-back storms. However, a fourth nor'easter in 14 days now looks possible.

Ashely Ricard captured these stunning photos of her Bathurst neighborhood as they attempted to dig out from the snow.


