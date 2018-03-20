The footage shows several bright lights moving in formation in the sky, before two rival factions start blasting back and forth at each other with huge laser volleys that look unlike any weapon regularly used by terrestrial fighter planes.
According to the unnamed driver:
I was waiting in the car while my buddy went into the store. I noticed about 9 to 10 bright dots in the sky that looked like stars. The dots were in a line at approximately a 45 degree angle. All of a sudden they started to move upward on that same angle and it looked like they were attacking each other. I took the video with my iPhone and it was not retouched in any way. No Photoshop or anything, it is raw footage.The flash of lights certainly look compelling, and the fact that the driver was near to Area 51 at the time of the incident makes the story sound all the more appealing to those who are eager for proof of alien spaceships.
A similar report from a few weeks ago was made by another UFO enthusiast near Area 51, who spotted what appeared to be a UFO in the middle of a military dogfight high above the sky, although the UFO recorded in a photograph didn't look much like this one.
The fact that this latest report comes from a place so close to a US military base does suggest that it might not have been aliens at all. If the military were testing some kind of new technology, this would be the place to do it, and this explanation makes a lot more sense than assuming that extraterrestrials were having a shootout in the sky above our planet's most famous urban legend UFO research area.
There is, of course, another, even simpler explanation. As much as the anonymous eyewitness may claim that they haven't doctored this footage in any way, it's hard to take their word for it. Modern computer effects programs-even ones that are widely available to the public for a relatively low cost-are easily capable of creating this kind of special effect.
We're at a point now where seeing isn't necessarily believing-computer effects allow people to falsify footage that can look incredibly compelling, as they continue a time honored tradition of creating UFO hoaxes, just for kicks and giggles.
This isn't to say that this footage is necessarily a fake, but it does provide an easier explanation to digest than the idea that alien warships have been engaging in a laser battle above Area 51, and only one person actually noticed.
It's worth bearing this story in mind, should any similar events be reported in the near future. For now, though, there's just not enough solid evidence to be able to categorically prove that this UFO laser battle was anything to write home about.