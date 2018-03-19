© Manuel Balce Ceneta



Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Sunday "it would be the beginning of the end" of President's Trump's presidency if he fired special counsel Robert Mueller."As I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency," Graham, R-S.C., said on CNN's "State of the Union."Graham added Mueller is doing a "good job" and there is no legitimate cause to fire him."The only reason Mr. Mueller could ever be dismissed is for cause," Graham said. "I see no cause when it comes to Mr. Mueller. I pledge to the American people, as a Republican, to make sure that Mr. Mueller can continue to do his job without any interference. He's doing a good job."Mueller is also probing whether the Trump campaign collaborated with Russia, and if the president has obstructed justice in trying to impede the probe.Trump has escalated his attacks on the Russia probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe as deputy director of the FBI.McCabe was among the first FBI officials to be involved in investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign."We owe it to the average American to have a hearing in the Judiciary Committee for Mr. Sessions to come forward with whatever documentation he has about the firing and give Mr. McCabe a chance to defend himself," Graham said. "When it comes to this issue, we need as much transparency as possible and make sure it [McCabe's firing] wasn't politically motivated."