President Trump • Special Counsel Mueller
More than three-quarters of people who answered a poll on the conservative Drudge Report site said that President Trump should fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is currently investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Moscow.

The online poll, which was posted on the site on Saturday, had surveyed fewer than 500,000 people on Sunday.

The poll comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe over the findings of an internal review that said he provided unauthorized information to the press and was not forthcoming with investigators during the investigation. McCabe said he was fired as an attempt to undermine Mueller's investigation.

Trump's personal lawyer said on Saturday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should end Mueller's investigation. He later walked back his statement, saying he was speaking for himself, not on behalf of the president.

Democrats have called for legislation to protect Mueller and some GOP senators have also warned the president not to interfere with the investigation.

Trump reportedly tried to fire Mueller last year but took back his order when the White House counsel threatened to quit if he carried it out.

On Saturday, he tweeted that the Mueller investigation "should never have been started" and called it a "witch hunt."

However, the White House has said Trump does not have plans to fire Mueller. Trump's legal team says they are cooperating with the investigation.