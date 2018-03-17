"One of the conclusions we can draw from this is that exercise may be just as effective as medication and may be a better alternative for certain patients."

"While we don't know why exercise confers such a benefit, this study shows that exercise should be considered as a credible form of treatment for these patients.



Almost one-third of depressed patients in general do not respond to medications, and for others, the medications can cause unwanted side effects.



Exercise should be considered a viable option."

"Simply taking a pill is very passive.



Patients who exercised may have felt a greater sense of mastery over their condition and gained a greater sense of accomplishment.



They felt more self-confident and had better self-esteem because they were able to do it themselves, and attributed their improvement to their ability to exercise.



These findings could change the way some depressed patients are treated, especially those who are not interested in taking anti-depressants.



While these medications have been proven to be effective, many people want to avoid the side effects or are looking for a more 'natural' way of feeling better."

