Sitting Accelerates the Aging Process and Is Detrimental to Cognition

"Walking is a superfood. It's the defining movement of a human. It's a lot easier to get movement than it is to get exercise. Actively sedentary is a new category of people who are fit for one hour but sitting around the rest of the day. You can't offset 10 hours of stillness with one hour of exercise."

Make Walking a Part of Your Daily Routine

"Our study showed that breaks which include either simple resistance exercise or light walking were generally equally beneficial in reducing blood lipids. Our current findings reinforce the message that avoiding prolonged periods of sitting, and finding ways to increase activity across the day, is beneficial for health.

In line with the recent American Diabetes Association Position Statement, we recommend interrupting sitting every 30 minutes with a few minutes of light intensity activity, in addition to regularly taking part in a structured exercise program ... Stand up, sit less and move more - particularly after meals."

Walking Is Good Medicine for All

Walking 2 miles a day or more can cut your chances of hospitalization from a severe episode of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by about half 16,17

Walking has also been shown to reduce the risk of stroke in men over 60. Walking for one to two hours a day cut a man's stroke risk by as much as one-third, and it didn't matter how brisk the pace was. Taking a three-hour walk each day slashed the risk by two-thirds 18

Twenty to 25 minutes of walking per day may add anywhere from three to seven years to your life span 19

As little as two hours of walking per week may also reduce mortality risk in older adults, compared to inactivity. Meeting or exceeding the activity guidelines of 2.5 hours of moderate activity per week in the form of walking lowered all-cause mortality by 20 percent 20

Research published in 2012 found brisk walking improved life expectancy even in those who are overweight.21 Smokers may also increase their life span by nearly four years by taking regular walks22

The Nitric Oxide 'Dump' - A Revolutionary Workout Strategy

What This Four-Minute Workout Can Do for You

Dilates your blood vessels, which can help lower your blood pressure

Improves immune function

Thins your blood and decreases its viscosity, which helps lower your risk of platelet aggregation that can result in a heart attack or stroke, two common causes of death

Is a powerful anabolic stimulus that can help you increase lean body mass, which in turn triggers your body to burn more fat. Nitric oxide feeds your muscles, and the reason your muscles start to ache when exercising is because you're running out of oxygen. Nitric oxide is released to make up for this lack. Once it moves through your bloodstream, your blood vessels dilate to deliver more oxygen and nutrients, resulting in muscle growth

"Our blood vessels actually only store about 90 seconds' worth of nitric oxide before they need to manufacture more, so working each major muscle group out for 90 seconds gives you the most efficient workout to tone and build muscles.The body has the ability to regenerate nitric oxide every couple of hours, giving you the opportunity to release it multiple times a day. What that means is the most effective way to increase your muscle function is to work out very briefly every few hours."

Standing, Walking and High-Intensity Exercise - An Excellent Combo for Health

Start by reducing your sitting to three hours or less per day. A stand-up desk can help you achieve this goal. For additional tips and tricks to get more movement into your workday, see "Tips for Staying Active in the Office." Remember, you likely need to work your way into increasingly longer periods of standing, so be patient with yourself. Don't give up and abandon the practice altogether just because you cannot stand for eight hours straight

Add more walking into your day, with the ultimate aim of walking 10,000 to 15,000 steps daily. A fitness tracker can be helpful to measure your progress

Incorporate the Nitric Oxide Dump into your daily routine. It's one of the best ways to start toning your body's systems, and it's free. Ideal times could be first thing in the morning and again in the evening, after work. Depending on your situation, you might be able to do a third set during your lunch hour. It doesn't really matter what you're wearing, as long as your clothing allows you to move freely

Once you're walking and doing the Nitric Oxide Dump regularly and you feel ready to do more, devise a well-rounded fitness routine that incorporates other types of exercises. To get you started, see my free online Peak Fitness Plan

Sources and References