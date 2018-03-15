One person is missing and another was wounded after a huge fire erupted at a north Texas chemical plant on Thursday morning, the CBS news broadcaster reported.A major blast hit a chemical plant in the city of Cresson, Hood County, Texas leaving one person badly injured another one missing, the media reported, citing firefighters and local police. According to the city's Mayor Bob Cornett, the chemical plant manufactures soap and acid.The cause of the explosion is yet unclear and investigation is underway.According to the media,Seven fire departments have been combating the fire, but firefighters had to pull back from the scene of the incident as there is a danger of additional explosions, media reported citing the mayor.DETAILS TO FOLLOW