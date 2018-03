© FILE PHOTO Alexander Klein

An unknown assailant was shot dead as he attacked a guard outside the Iranian ambassador's residence in Vienna, Austria, local police have confirmed."An unknown attacker armed with a knife has been shot dead by a guard from the Federal Armed Forces," a police tweet said. The assault happened round midnight local time on Sunday. The guard was also injured in the incident and is now in hospital. The motive of the attack is not clear yet, law enforcement added., local police said in statement.He initially used pepper spray to tackle the attacker. Later the two engaged in a tussle on the ground, during which the officer reached for his service weapon and fired several shots.Authorities ordered heightened security measures at diplomatic missions in Vienna, according to local media. It is not clear if the ambassador was inside the building at the time of the attack.