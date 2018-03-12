Society's Child
Knife-wielding attacker shot dead outside Iranian envoy's residence in Vienna
RT
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 06:25 UTC
"An unknown attacker armed with a knife has been shot dead by a guard from the Federal Armed Forces," a police tweet said. The assault happened round midnight local time on Sunday. The guard was also injured in the incident and is now in hospital. The motive of the attack is not clear yet, law enforcement added.
The perpetrator is a 26-year-old Austrian citizen, local police said in statement.
The 23-year-old guard was stabbed several times, but only suffered minor injuries thanks to a stab-proof vest. He initially used pepper spray to tackle the attacker. Later the two engaged in a tussle on the ground, during which the officer reached for his service weapon and fired several shots.
Authorities ordered heightened security measures at diplomatic missions in Vienna, according to local media. It is not clear if the ambassador was inside the building at the time of the attack.
Last week, four people, including a teenage girl, were seriously injured in two separate attacks in the Austrian capital. The perpetrator in one of the incidents was described as "uninhibited and psychotic," according to witnesses.
By their own follies they perished, the fools.
The Russians are doing what the people want. Meanwhile, the West does what their elites want instead of what the people want. There is a big...
i would like to see the land purchase records from the nations whose land was recently sold by the vatican. should not the vatican donate the...
Comment: As teens' bodies transition into adulthood, many feel awkward and out of place. Some may even feel a type of bodily dysphoria with the...
Odd that following 100 people around for a year didn't make those 100 people more anxious.... "Professor Nordahl said: "We're using what's called...
Apparently, the British government already decided that Russians did it. And Russians, and Putin himself, will be forced to react. I have no...
Comment: Knife crime around Europe seems to be rising, but what's going on in Vienna? Less than a week ago: Manhunt in Vienna after 2 knife attacks leave several people critically injured
Also: UK: Number of people jailed for knife crimes soars