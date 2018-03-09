The lawless anti-American Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf is busy supporting and fighting for illegals.Schaaf is endangering American citizens by issuing public warnings to criminals regarding ICE raids.Now, to make matters worse, Schaaf is proudly announcing she'd be happy to go jail for her criminal illegals."The level of fear and anxiety in this community is at unconscionable levels," Schaaf stated, according to KTVU. "We're very clear that our values are to protect all of our residents regardless of where we come from. We want to protect families, not tear them apart."When asked if she would go to jail to defend her sanctuary city, Schaaf said "yes."