Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf
The lawless anti-American Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf is busy supporting and fighting for illegals.

Schaaf is endangering American citizens by issuing public warnings to criminals regarding ICE raids.

Now, to make matters worse, Schaaf is proudly announcing she'd be happy to go jail for her criminal illegals.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who has been an outspoken opposer of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, announced she would be willing to go to jail to defend her sanctuary city.

"The level of fear and anxiety in this community is at unconscionable levels," Schaaf stated, according to KTVU. "We're very clear that our values are to protect all of our residents regardless of where we come from. We want to protect families, not tear them apart."

Then she hit on sanctuary cities, claiming Oakland is exercising its "legal right to be a sanctuary city" and that what is actually illegal is the government "retaliating against jurisdictions that are exercising their right to have sanctuary policies."

When asked if she would go to jail to defend her sanctuary city, Schaaf said "yes."

Her comments come just after the Oakland City Council voted to refuse to provide assistance to ICE in any form if it was to perform raids in the city.