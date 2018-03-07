© Justin Luebke/Unsplash

The Problem of Willpower

You're As Sick As Your Secrets

We All Have Multiple Personalities

Socializing-self = a person who is highly dependent . Everything they do is out of fear and anxiety. They do whatever they think other people want them to do.

a person who is They have their own goals, beliefs, and agendas. They engage in relationships so long as those relationships get them where they want to go. They get much, much further than people stuck in dependence. This level of conscious evolution is most prized in Western Culture, because we're very individualistic. We're not as focused on collaboration and connection. Instead, we're obsessed with what individuals and "super-heroes" can do on their own. Additionally, as a society, we've become very addicted, and we've lost much of our ability and confidence to truly connect and be vulnerable. Which is why people like Dr. Brené Brown's work is so important on vulnerability, connection, and courage. Transforming-self = the highest stage of conscious evolution, which is far more reflective in Eastern Cultures, is where a person becomes interdependent. They no longer try to fight silent battles. They don't attempt willpower to change their life. They recognize the importance of context and connection. They have their own goals, and views. But they can also see beyond their own mental frame and compare it with other mental frameworks, allowing them to continually weed-out unhealthy and limiting beliefs. Additionally, at this stage, a person has embraced vulnerability and collaboration - connection - so they are constantly doing work with other people where the whole becomes fundamentally different and better than the sum of it's parts. According to Kegan, only this stage of conscious evolution is conducive to faith, because the actor trusts and expects that the best outcomes will come about, all the while not being obsessed or tied to a certain outcome.

Conclusion

"Synergy is what happens when one plus one equals ten or a hundred or even a thousand! It's the profound result when two or more respectful human beings determine to go beyond their preconceived ideas to meet a great challenge."