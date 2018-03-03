© Photo by AFP



Iraq says it will under no circumstances permit the United States to build permanent military bases on its soil, which would be a violation of its sovereignty.said Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari at the end of an extended visit to Russia on Friday.Iraq will "not stand on ceremony" when it comes to the protection of its sovereignty, he said.He said that, back in 2014, when Baghdad asked for international help in fighting the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh, it said the potential contribution had to meet the requirements of Iraq's sovereignty and independence."Iraq's sovereignty is our red line," the Iraqi foreign minister said.long after the end of World War II and said the bases violated those countries' sovereignty.In 2003, the US invaded Iraq to topple the then-regime of Saddam Hussein, who the US and Britain falsely claimed was in possession of weapons of mass destruction. Former US President Barack Obama pulled out all US combat troops from Iraq in 2011, effectively ending the invasion and occupation of the Arab country.But the destruction that the war had caused, including the decimation of the Iraqi security structure, allowed Daesh to emerge in 2014. In September that same year, the US led a number of its allies in launching an aerial bombardment campaign against purported Daesh targets in Iraq.Last month, NATO even agreed to a US demand to deploy a larger military mission to Iraq."The issue is being studied in every detail," he said. "All necessary decisions aimed at strengthening Iraq will be made after that."Neuert said Washington had contacted Baghdad and many other countries to explain the significance of the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) - which targets Russia, Iran, and North Korea - and possible consequences that would arise in the wake of defense agreements with Moscow.